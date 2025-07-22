Hulu announces major change coming to Futurama for season 13

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hulu have announced that all the episodes of the new season of Futurama will be released at the same time this September, marking a change from previous years.

The beloved animated sci-fi sitcom was revived by the streaming service in 2023. That year’s Season 11 and the following year’s Season 12 were both released on a weekly basis.

Season 13, which is set to arrive to the streaming service September 15, is the first season to be released in one batch for binge-viewing. According to Variety it will arrive on screens that Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The season’s official synopsis reads: “Bender is rampaging out of control! A volcano is about to explode! Fry confronts a rival for Leela’s love! And Dr. Zoidberg is rising up to heaven?! The excitement might be too much! You’ve been warned… it’s an all new season of Futurama!”

The show originally ran on Fox from 1999 to 2003. It was cancelled but then revived by Comedy Central, who aired new seasons of the show from 2008 to 2013.

Leela (Katey Sagal), Bender (John DiMaggio) and Fry (Billy West) star in the ‘Futurama’ reboot ( Hulu/Disney )

After a decade off the air, Futurama returned thanks to Hulu in 2023. Original cast members Katey Sagal, Billy West and John DiMaggio all returned after DiMaggio initially threatened to boycott the show over a pay dispute.

When the show did return in 2023, The Independent’s Louis Chilton wrote that it had become a “fascinating document of social change.”

“Is Futurama more or less unkillable at this point?” asked Chilton. “Like the Terminator, or Novak Djokovic, the animated sci-fi comedy just keeps coming back – this time, for a 20-episode revival series on Hulu (or Disney+ in the UK).

“In its heyday, Futurama was a great TV show. Doomed to live forever in the shadow of The Simpsons (both series were created by cartoonist Matt Groening, and featured his signature art style), it nonetheless succeeded on its own creative merits.

“The initial 72-episode run on Fox, beginning in 1999, still holds up remarkably to this day. Set 1,000 years in the future, in the city of New New York, Futurama was, for a time, the perfect vehicle to satirise the foibles of contemporary life...

“Taken as a whole, the series is messy and narratively inconsistent, its once-cohesive vision of the future warped by efforts to update its satire. But these flaws make it interesting anew. As an insight into how the world has evolved over the past 25 years, it’s compelling.”