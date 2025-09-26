Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A descendant of the prosperous family depicted in Netflix’s new drama House of Guinness has said the depiction of her relatives is “very unfair” and left her “in a righteous fury”.

The series, written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, follows the four children of Sir Benjamin Guinness as they hustle to maintain the success of the family’s iconic brewery after his death.

Molly Guinness, a radio producer and great-great-great-granddaughter of Sir Benjamin, complained all the show’s characters are “straight from a bingo card of modern chilchés about rich people.”

The 38-year-old said she watched the first two episodes of the series with her cousin Sachin and “hooted with laughter” at the inaccurate depiction of her family history.

“The more I watched the more indignant I became,” Molly wrote in The Times, adding it was “unjust” to turn her great-great-grandfather Edward (Louis Partridge) and his brother Arthur (Anthony Boyle) into “fools”.

Molly also voiced concerns that Sir Benjamin had been portrayed by Knight as a “distant and overbearing father who callously cut two of his children out of his will” when he was, in fact, “a loving father”.

But the 38-year-old was most disturbed by the depiction of her ancestor’s charity work, which “is filmed through a lens of shame or self-preservation” rather depicted as sincere philanthropy.

A Guinness family member has said Netflix’s ‘House of Guinness’ series left them in a rage over the inaccurate depiction of their ancestors ( Netflix )

She wrote: “The thing is we do all feel proud of the delicious beer, the funny advertisements and high-quality merchandise, but what we feel even prouder of is the Guinness Trust houses and the idea that as more and more pints were sold round the world, our ancestors noticed what needed to be done... and wrote out cheques.”

Molly said her family had given a quarter of a million toward research into infectious diseases, their Hampstead home, Kenwood House, became an English Heritage site, and “about a million” was given to housing trusts across London and Dublin.

The 38-year-old concluded: “So I confess I did have an episode of righteous fury, but...The prospect of the laughter of all my brothers and cousins once they get their hands on it is a real joy.”

In The Independent’s two-starHouse of Guinness review, Katie Rosseinsky dubbed the series “a bit exhausting” and “a bit try-hard”. She wrote: “It seems unlikely that viewers will stick around for last orders.”