Home and Away fans heartbroken as star quits show after 32 years

Home and Away star Lynne McGranger has left fans devastated after announcing she’s leaving the show.

The actor, 72, who has played Irene Roberts on the soap since January 1993 after taking over from Jacqy Phillips, is set to leave the show later this year.

McGranger will instead embark on a nationwide Australian tour of the comedy musical The Grandparents Club, alongside Andrew James, Meredith O’Reilly and Wayne Scott Kermond.

Announcing the news of her Home and Away departure on Instagram, McGranger said: “After almost 33 years in my dream role and working everyday with people who I love, respect and whom I now consider family, it's bittersweet to be closing the chapter on what has been the best and longest gig of my life.”

She continued: “I am forever grateful to the best production crew in the world and to our genius writers – whose doors are always open – for everything they have done for Irene over the past 33-odd years.”

McGranger added: “I am so proud of the storyline which will see Irene out of the Bay. Above all, a massive, heartfelt thank you to the fans for your continued love and support.”

Fans were quick to react to the news of the soap star’s exit in the Instagram comments. “Such [an] icon on the show, thank you from all us fans for giving us so many amazing memories of Irene in the bay!” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, another user added: “This is such a devastating loss. I would love to thank you for bringing the courage and life to the character of Irene! She is sooo loved.”

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, McGranger reflected on her decision to leave the soap. “It's kind of been in my head for a few years,” she admitted.

“I thought, I've still got my health, my fitness, and I would like to branch out again and do some more theatre, maybe a bit of radio, a bit of stand-up comedy.”

She added: “I'm not going to live forever, particularly if I keep doing 14-hour days. You get a bit tired, you need your sleep, if you have a bad night's sleep, you will pay the price the next day. My body isn't as resilient as it once was.”

McGranger joked: “You either leave voluntarily or leave in a box by the time you're my age.”