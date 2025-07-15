Hollyoaks breaches two Ofcom rules by promoting financial app during show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Channel 4's popular soap opera, Hollyoaks, has fallen foul of broadcasting regulator Ofcom after promoting a financial technology app within an episode.

The regulator found that the programme, which is sponsored by ClearScore, breached two rules concerning product placement.

ClearScore was referenced both verbally and visually during the broadcast, leading to the investigation.

Ofcom cited Rule 9.10, which stipulates that "references to placed products, services and trade marks must not be unduly prominent," and Rule 9.9, stating that "references to placed products, services and trade marks must not be promotional."

open image in gallery The product placement involved the character Ste Hay, played by Kieron Richardson ( (Ian West/PA) )

The product placement occurred in an episode aired on February 18 and involved Kieron Richardson’s character, Ste Hay, mention the app to his son, Lucas Hay, played by Oscar Curtis, to see if he could buy him a laptop.

Ste was also seen to pull out his phone and hold it with the ClearScore app visible on the screen, showing the various functions and options on offer before saying to Lucas: “See this? They’ve shown me some options – based on my financial situation and it looks like I can get you that laptop for your studies.

“I really want you to make a go of this, Lucas – (gesturing to the ClearScore app on his phone) and these guys are going to help me make it happen.”

According to the report, the broadcaster confirmed that the references were made due to a product placement agreement, but that agreement was separate to an arrangement made with the company to sponsor the soap.

Channel 4 told the regulator that the references were editorially justified and explained that “part of the sponsorship and product placement agreements, potential integrations into existing storylines were proposed toClearScore by the programme editorial team, in consultation with the programme compliance team.

“ClearScore had no editorial input into the storyline of the programme”.

Channel 4 also explained that Ste’s character had been one of the main storylines at the time, as he was trying to rebuild his family following the death of a partner and spending a year in a coma.

The broadcaster added: “part of this storyline (was) his return to work to support his family, which (included) rebuilding his relationship with son Lucas and providing for him”.

The investigation concluded that the references went beyond its editorial justifications for the storyline and became more of a “demonstration” of how to use the app rather than a passing remark.

Ofcom also concluded that the references were promotional as it described and showed how to use the app, promoting the brand as a result.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “We acknowledge Ofcom’s decision and will review its findings carefully. Our compliance responsibilities are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to engage with Ofcom and our partners to ensure our content remains compliant.”