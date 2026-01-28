Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, the nephew of acclaimed stars Ralph and Joseph Fiennes, has offered a refreshing take on being a nepo baby – admitting he would never have been an actor “if it wasn’t for my family being in the industry”.

The 28-year-old is set to star as the titular character in Guy Ritchie’s Prime Video series Young Sherlock and openly admits his famous family has given him an advantage in the entertainment world.

One of Fiennes Tiffin’s first roles was in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, in which he played a young Tom Riddle, while Ralph Fiennes starred as Lord Voldemort. His parents are also in the film world; his mother is director Martha Fiennes and his father is cinematographer George Tiffin.

Addressing the “nepo baby” label, Fiennes Tiffin told Tatler: “I don't feel any sense of it getting my back up. I think it's so fair.”

“I would never be an actor if it wasn't for my family being in the industry and I'm extremely lucky that they were, and nepotism is the appropriate word for why I do what I do,” he continued.

open image in gallery Hero Fiennes Tiffin takes the lead in Guy Ritchie’s latest project ( Getty )

“If someone told me that I don't deserve it, then I definitely would defend myself,” he added. “But no, I'm so lucky to have had the opportunities.”

Young Sherlock will premiere on 4 March and this time around, Fiennes Tiffin is starring alongside Joseph Fiennes, who will play the detective’s father, Silas Holmes.

The series is an adaptation of Andrew Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes books.

open image in gallery Hero acted alongside his uncle Ralph in a ‘Harry Potter’ film ( Getty Images for BFI )

Celebrity nepo babies aren’t always so keen to acknowledge their privilege, with Lily Rose Deep once disputing that her parentage had helped her secure roles. “I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part,” she told Elle magazine in 2022.

More recently, Kate Winslet drew criticism after wading into the debate with a passionate defence of her 21-year-old son Joe, who wrote the screenplay for her recent movie, Goodbye June. “I don’t like the nepo baby term because these kids are not getting a leg up,” she insisted.

open image in gallery Joseph Fiennes will also appear in ‘Young Sherlock’ ( Getty Images For SOLT )

Winslet added that Joe, who has Oscar winners for parents in the form of the Titanic star and her ex-husband, Sir Sam Mendes, “would say to me, ‘I don’t want people to think that this film is just being made because you’re my mum’.”

“The film would have been made with or without me, the script is so, so good,” she said.