Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Henry Kelly, the presenter of game show Going for Gold, has died aged 78.

Writer and broadcaster Kelly, who was born in Dublin , died "peacefully" on Tuesday (25 February) "after a period of ill health".

His family said in a statement: "Henry will be sorely missed by his friends and family, including his partner Karolyn Shindler, their son Alexander, Henry's daughter Siobhan and her mother Marjorie.”

After graduating from University College Dublin in 1968, Kelly began his career as a journalist at the Irish Times and covered The Troubles in 1970s Northern Ireland.

Kelly became Belfast-based Northern editor at The Irish Times within two years but left the publication in 1976 for the BBC to work on Radio 4’s The World Tonight programme.

He later pursued a career in light entertainment having been inspired by his family friend and BBC host Terry Wogan. The journalist became known for presenting shows including Game For a Laugh and Going for Gold.

Kelly briefly returned to journalism in 1988 to chair the Channel 4 discussion programme After Dark. He also regularly appeared on Sky News’ Sunday newspapers review in the 2000s.

After a successful television career, Kelly became one of the Classic FM launch radio presenters in 1992, hosting the station’s breakfast programme until 2003.

After leaving Classic FM, Kelly hosted the Drivetime slot on LBC and later presented a Saturday mid-morning show on BBC Radio Berkshire until 2015.

Kelly is survived by his wife, fellow journalist Karolyn Shindler, and his two children Alexander and Siobhan.

More to follow