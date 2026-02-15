Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Helen Skelton has addressed speculation of a relationship with her Morning Live co-host Gethin Jones.

The co-presenters have known each other for 25 years, but were recently rumoured to have started a romance after a string of red carpet appearances together.

However, Skelton, who separated from husband Richie Myler in 2022, has maintained that they are just “work friends”.

“We just work together, we are not together,” she told The Mirror, adding: “No, no, no. We are just work friends.”

Skelton previously added that they’re “such good mates” they often forget they’re on live TV alongside fellow presenter Michelle Ackerley.

“I’ve been friends with Michelle and Gethin for 25 years,” she told Prima magazine. “Geth was on Blue Peter before me, so we’ve always crossed paths, and Michelle and I were flatmates when we lived in London.”

Jones hosted Blue Peter from 2005 to 2008, with Skelton joining the series six months after Jones’s departure.

“We’re all in the same frame of mind,” she continued. “The tricky bit is, we’re such good mates that sometimes we forget we’re on air.”

open image in gallery 'Morning Live' co-hosts Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones are at centre of romance rumours ( BBC )

Appearing to pour cold water on the relationship rumours with Jones, Skelton said: “I see my work friends as much as I do my real friends.”

While announcing her split from her husband in 2022, Skelton said: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

They have three children: Ernie, 10, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three.

Speaking about life after the separation, she said that her kids were happy: “That’s all ultimately that matters.”

“I don’t see myself as a victim,” she added. “There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven’t been given the opportunities that I’ve got.

open image in gallery Helen Skelton divorced Richie Myler in 2022 ( BBC )

“Don’t get me wrong, I have my days when I’m pissed off. But equally, in this job, you’re in a lot of people’s lives, which gives you a phenomenal amount of perspective.”

Skelton also said she signed up to compete on Strictly Come Dancing months after the split as “sometimes you just need to jump on the opportunity and chance to put a big smile on your face”.

However, she admitted that she wasn’t initially convinced the BBC competition would be a good idea until her best friend intervened. Skelton finished in second place behind wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin.

In August 2023, Skelton quit her Sunday slot on Radio 5 Live so she could spend more time with her children.