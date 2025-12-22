Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Helen Siff death: Modern Family and Will & Grace star dies aged 88

Actor is remembered for her ‘professionalism, dedication and genuine kindness’

Inga Parkel in New York
Helen Siff also appeared as Leona in ‘Married with Children’
Helen Siff also appeared as Leona in ‘Married with Children’ (Fox)

Helen Siff, a veteran character actor known for roles in Modern Family, Will & Grace and 2016’s Hail, Caesar!, has died at the age of 88.

She died Thursday in Los Angeles from complications following a surgery for a “long, painful illness,” her family announced in a statement.

“Those who worked with Helen knew her not just as a talented performer, but as someone who brought professionalism, dedication and genuine kindness to every set,” they said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “She understood that every role, no matter how large or small, was an opportunity to contribute something meaningful to the story being told.”

Siff’s acting career spanned five decades, encompassing numerous screen and stage roles.

Her first on-screen credit, according to IMDb, was in a single 1981 episode of the drama series Lou Grant, starring Ed Asner.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in