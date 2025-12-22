Helen Siff death: Modern Family and Will & Grace star dies aged 88
Actor is remembered for her ‘professionalism, dedication and genuine kindness’
Helen Siff, a veteran character actor known for roles in Modern Family, Will & Grace and 2016’s Hail, Caesar!, has died at the age of 88.
She died Thursday in Los Angeles from complications following a surgery for a “long, painful illness,” her family announced in a statement.
“Those who worked with Helen knew her not just as a talented performer, but as someone who brought professionalism, dedication and genuine kindness to every set,” they said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “She understood that every role, no matter how large or small, was an opportunity to contribute something meaningful to the story being told.”
Siff’s acting career spanned five decades, encompassing numerous screen and stage roles.
Her first on-screen credit, according to IMDb, was in a single 1981 episode of the drama series Lou Grant, starring Ed Asner.
