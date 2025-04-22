Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has finally revealed the fate of heartstopper">Heartstopper after six gruelling months for fans, who were unsure whether the show would ever return.

The teen drama, starring Joe Locke and Kit Connor, will not return for a fourth and final series, but a feature-length film, which will wrap things up.

The series – adapted from Alice Oseman’s graphic novel – follows the blossoming love life of Charlie (Locke) and was praised by fans upon its release in 2022 for giving queer characters a joyful story akin to heterosexual relationships featured in many romantic comedies.

The Heartstopper film will be directed by Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice, Colette) and will serve as the series finale. Meanwhile, Oseman will write the script, which is based on the forthcoming sixth and final volume from her graphic novel series.

No publication date has been announced for Heartstopper Vol. 6, however Oseman has said she would like the last book to be released ahead of the TV series, per Deadline.

The Heartstopper finale follows the lead couple as they embark on a stressful long-distance relationship after Nick leaves for university.

As the weight of being apart begins to take its toll, both Nick and Charlie must ask themselves whether first loves can really last forever.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in ‘Heartstopper' ( Teddy Cavendish/Netflix )

Filming for the movie is scheduled to start this summer, with Lock and Connor joining Oseman, Euros Lyn, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman as executive producers.

“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” Oseman said in a statement, per Deadline.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”