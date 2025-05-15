Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced its plans to revert the name of its premier streaming platform, Max, back to HBO Max.

The surprise rebrand will arrive this summer, a little over two years after the company dropped HBO from its streamer’s original name to become just Max.

“Returning the HBO brand into HBO Max will further drive the service forward and amplify the uniqueness that subscribers can expect from the offering. It is also a testament to WBD’s willingness to keep boldly iterating its strategy and approach — leaning heavily on consumer data and insights — to best position itself for success,” the company said Wednesday in a statement.

Months ago, the streamer also quietly tweaked its deep purple Max logo to match HBO network’s black-and-white color scheme — a subtle update that, in retrospect, likely signaled the bigger shift to come.

The streamer, best known for its catalog of Emmy-winning shows, Succession, Game of Thrones, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us, was first launched as HBO Max in 2020. Its intention was to become a one-stop shop where viewers could access all WarnerMedia content, including titles from Adult Swim, Discovery+, HBO, and TLC.

In 2023, WBD announced it was rebranding HBO Max to simply Max, explaining at the time that the change was intended to broaden the platform’s identity to include reality shows alongside its award-winning series. However, it appears the powers that be have had a change of heart.

Max will officially return to HBO Max this sumer ( HBO Max )

“The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Speaking to analysts during a recent earnings call, per The Hollywood Reporter, Zaslav explained the company’s plans for HBO Max were to focus more on high-quality output rather than high-volume output.

“The idea is it’s not how much, it’s how good is something we’ve identified,” he said. “We’re not going to flood the zone. We want to be telling the best stories, and we want to also be taking advantage of all the great quality content over the years.”

JB Perrette, President and CEO of Streaming, further touched on the future of HBO Max offerings in a statement, saying: “We will continue to focus on what makes us unique — not everything for everyone in a household, but something distinct and great for adults and families. It’s really not subjective, not even controversial — our programming just hits different.”