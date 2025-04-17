John Lithgow says ‘I will do my best’ following Harry Potter casting news backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Lithgow has addressed the backlash surrounding his casting as Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, admitting he was apprehensive about accepting the role, both because of the reaction from fans and because of the planned length of the series.

Speaking on The One Show on Wednesday (16 April) the 79-year-old American actor said stepping into the shoes of the late Michael Gambon, who portrayed the Hogwarts headmaster in six of the original films, was both “very exciting” and “very intimidating.”

The decision to cast Lithgow, best known for roles in The Crown, Dexter and 3rd Rock From the Sun, prompted criticism from some fans who argued that Dumbledore should have remained a distinctly British role given to a British actor.

“I know there were plenty of people appalled that an American should be hired to play the ultimate English wizard,” Lithgow said, “but I will do my best.”

Responding with humour, he added: “I’m not English - although I’ve played one on TV. I remind everyone that I did play Winston Churchill on The Crown, and I did just fine.”

Lithgow admitted the decision to take on such a major role at this stage in his career was not taken lightly.

open image in gallery John Lithgow ( Getty Images )

“It was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid,” he said. “But some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter - that’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

Filming is set to begin this summer at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden — the same studios used for the original films. HBO has confirmed that the reboot, which will retell JK Rowling’s seven-book saga with a fresh cast and more faithful pacing, is planned to span a decade.

open image in gallery The cast for the new Harry Potter series ( Getty )

While the core trio of Harry, Ron and Hermione have yet to be announced, many of the major casting decisions were revealed this week. I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu will take on the role of Professor Snape, while Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost has been cast as Hagrid.

Elsewhere, taking over Dame Maggie Smith’s role of Minerva McGonagall is Golden Globe winner Janet McTeer. Additionally, Luke Thallon will play Defence Against the Dark Arts professor Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse will take on the role of caretaker Argus Filch.