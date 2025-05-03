Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HBO’s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, has distanced the channel’s new Harry Potter television series from author JK Rowling’s contentious views on gender issues.

Last month, HBO announced that Nick Frost, John Lithgow and Paapa Essiedu have all been cast in the new adaptation.

The forthcoming series has divided fans and stars of the wizarding world franchise due to Rowling’s rhetoric, which many have accused of being transphobic.

Although the series is yet to start production, there is already a growing backlash, with many questioning those involved over their stance on the trans community.

Speaking on The Town podcast, Bloys pointed out that HBO has worked with Rowling before, saying: “The decision to be in business with JK Rowling is not new for us. We’ve been in business for 25 years.”

He continued: “We already have a show on HBO from her called CB Strike [known as Strike in the UK] that we do with the BBC. It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything. And if you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter.”

It emerged yesterday that Essiedu, who will play Professor Severus Snape in the new HBO adaptation, was among the hundreds of TV and film professionals who have signed an open letter calling for industry action on trans rights.

The letter, expressing solidarity with the trans and non-binary community, demands that industry institutions such as Bafta, BBC, BFI and Channel 4 commit to protecting and including trans people.

It was started by Motive Pictures producer Sid Strickland and script editor Jack Casey just two weeks after the controversial UK Supreme Court ruling that defines a woman based on biological sex.

Rowling was a vocal supporter of the Supreme Court ruling on 17 April. Moments after the decision, she posted on X, “I love it when a plan comes together #SupremeCourt #WomensRights,” alongside a photo of herself on a yacht, smoking a cigar and holding a cocktail.

The author has denied being transphobic, but previously stated she would rather go to jail than refer to a trans person by their preferred pronouns.

The new letter has amassed more than 400 signatures, and states that the ruling “undermines” and “threatens” the safety of trans, non-binary and intersex people living in the UK and “excludes” them from participation in everyday life.

“Film and television are powerful tools for empathy and education, and we believe passionately in the ability of the screen to change hearts and minds. This is our opportunity to be on the right side of history,” the letter reads.

Other stars to have signed the letter include Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), Harris Dickinson (Babygirl), Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), James Norton (Little Women) and Faye Marsay (Adolescence).