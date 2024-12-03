Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jack Whitehall launched a series of apparent digs at scandal-hit Masterchef star Gregg Wallace during an appearance on The One Show on Monday (2 December).

Wallace, 60, stepped down from the BBC cooking show last week, amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour on set. Wallace subsequently shared a video in which he denied the accusations, stating that they came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”.

After this comment provoked further backlash, Wallace apologised for his statement, saying that he “wasn’t in a good headspace” and is set to “take some time out” while the allegations are investigated.

Whitehall was interviewed on The One Show to promote his new seasonal special, Jack in Time for Christmas. Speaking to One Show hosts Roman Kemp and Alex Jones, Whitehall echoed Wallace’s controversial phrasing.

Speaking about singer Michael Buble’s role in his special, Whitehall said that it had allowed him “to do something that is good... to appeal to a different audience”.

He described this audience as “a demographic I think is much maligned but one that I love... middle-class women of a certain age.”

“I absolutely love them,” he said. “They love a bit of Michael Buble. I got him on the show, he is an absolute granny magnet. I love that we’re given this lovely gift to middle-class women of a certain age.”

Gregg Wallace (left) and Jack Whitehall on ‘The One Show’ (right) ( Gregg Wallace via Instagram/BBC )

Jones then attempted to steer the conversation away from the allusion to Wallace, adding: “We will move past that.”

Later in the same episode, Whitehall again made a reference to Wallace, during an interview with filmmakers Amir Khan and Kiran Rao, who were promoting the new film Lost Ladies.

Speaking about the film, the comedian joked: “It appeals to middle-class lost ladies of a certain age, which I like.”

“Yes it does Jack, yes it does,” Jones replied.

Responses to the jokes on social media were mixed, with one person describing them as “awkward”.

“Magnificent Wallace joke,” wrote another viewer. “The presenters didnt know what to do. Lovely stuff.”

In the wake of the allegations against Wallace, British comedy fans have also been re-sharing a clip of the late comic Sean Lock, in which he makes his thoughts on the Masterchef star known.

He spoke about Wallace during a segment on the Channel 4 panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, when he was asked to name celebrities who should be considered “national treasures”.

“I like [Wallace] because he’s got no sense of irony or humour,” said Lock, before explaining why he would not make the list, adding: “But I’ve met him.”