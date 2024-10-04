Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Great British Bake Off contestant, Jeff, who quit the newest season of the show after just two episodes, has opened up on his experience on the baking contest, while also mocking his early exit.

The former university lecturer, who was suffering from illness during episode one’s “cake week”, had decided “I’ve had enough” in the latest episode of the show.

Speaking to presenter Alison Hammond, the 57-year-old had said “I’m done” due to feeling unwell for a second week running. Consoling Jeff, Hammond said: “You tried man. You tried.”

In a new appearance on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday (3 October), Jeff, who is originally from Brooklyn, appeared alongside the other baker who has been eliminated so far, 71-year-old Hazel.

Speaking to host Jo Brand, Jeff immediately made a joke about his short stint on the show. As he sat down to be interviewed, he said, “I’m done. Sorry, I’m out of here,” which prompted a huge laugh from the audience.

Brand then asked Jeff about an awkward moment between him and judge Paul Hollywood, who attempted to say “coffee” in a stereotypical New York accent. The comedian asked him if “that was the point you decided you’d had enough?”

Laughing, Jeff said in response: “I was walking. That was it. I’d had enough.”

Jeff did say that he had been feeling under the weather on the show but that he was “feeling better” now and revealed that he is still baking and is “busy planning the wedding cake for my son’s wedding”.

After his dramatic exit, Jeff penned a letter, shared on the show’s X/Twitter account, writing: “The Bake Off has been an amazing and challenging experience of a lifetime.”

He added: “Although I was not able to continue for long, I had the pleasure of meeting all of the incredible bakers from series 15. What a wonderful group of people and they were also excellent bakers.”

Jeff concluded the note by saying: “The production team are the nicest, most hard-working people you will ever come across. They are so supportive and positive. All the very best, always, Jeff with every good wish!”

Episode two of the latest season of Bake Off was filled with chaos.

Aside from Jeff quitting, 31-year-old midwife Illiyin, who impressed the judges during episode one, told the crew she “felt a bit dizzy”, before being helped to the floor by medics and put in the recovery position.

The final drama came when Dylan fell off his chair, to which Essex car mechanic, Andy, exclaimed: “They’re dropping like flies!”