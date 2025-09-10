Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Great British Bake Off viewers have expressed relief after a fan favourite contestant, bridal designer Pui Man, was saved from elimination.

*Warning – spoilers for the second episode of Great British Bake Off 2025 are below*

Tuesday night’s episode saw the bakers return to the tent for a second week to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their biscuit-making skills.

It had seemed that Pui Man was at risk of elimination after finishing last in the technical round, but she saved herself during the showstopper challenge, an intricate biscuit house inspired by her parents.

After an underwhelming series of bakes, it was Leighton, a 59-year-old software delivery manager, who left the tent.

Viewers watching at home were both relieved and frustrated by the result, with one person writing on X/Twitter: “Pui Man safe, God bless, but I did not expect Leighton to go. I thought it was gonna be Aaron.”

Another added: “I was so busy cheering on Pui Man that I didn't think about Leighton going. NOOOOOO!”

“Awhhh poor Leighton,” wrote one viewer. “Paui Man saved herself in that last round. Her face said it all.”

open image in gallery Leighton was the second contestant to leave the ‘Bake Off’ tent for the 2025 series ( Channel 4 )

The episode began with the bakers coming up with twelve slice and bake biscuits, while the brief for the technical challenge was making a batch of perfect chocolate hobnobs.

Business development executive Toby, 29, came in first place for the second week in a row thanks to his immaculate hobnob. The contestants are already calling him “Techy Toby”, while one fan on social media branded him “The Technical King”.

open image in gallery Pui Man’s showstopper ( Channel 4 )

For the showstopper challenge, the judges asked the bakers to make a “highly decorated biscuit time capsule” filled with at least five edible elements.

Tom, a creative entrepreneur from London, was crowned Star Baker after his “faultless” Showstopper, receiving a rare Hollywood handshake for his impressive biscuit cottage inspired by his Danish nanny.

open image in gallery Pui Man saved herself with an impressive showstopper bake ( Channel 4 )

Reflecting on his departure, Leighton said: “Someone had to go, right?”

He continued: “I had the most fun on Bake Off. I loved it. I had the opportunity and I came up against amazing bakers.”

Leighton was the second contestant to be eliminated so far, following in the footsteps of 30-year-old scientist Hassan, who exited the show in week one after his Swiss roll creation collapsed.

Judges agreed they enjoyed the taste, but Hollywood told Hassan that it looked “like it dropped out of a tree”.

In next week's episode, the bakers will have to face Bread Week and a new set of challenges, with one more baker saying goodbye to the tent.