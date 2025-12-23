Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Channel 5‘s Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun star Graham Boland has died, his family confirmed.

Graham’s brother, Adrian Smith, confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media, writing he is “completely heartbroken” by Boland’s death.

“I am completely heartbroken to be typing this message to tell you all the devastating news that my baby brother Graham sadly passed away this afternoon,” Mr Smith’s message read.

“As you can imagine this is the most heartbreaking news not only for myself and our family but also to all that knew and loved him too.”

Boland owned the legendary Benidorm bar Happy Days, which featured in Channel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits In The Sun – a show that follows the lives of British people who have opted for a sunnier life in Benidorm.

He had appeared on the show since it launched in 2016, before appearing in his final episode in April last year.

Boland was also known for being a drive-time DJ on Benidorm’s local Fresh Radio station.

On social media, Boland has been hailed as a “Benidorm legend” by people who knew him and watched the TV show.

One fan wrote on Twitter/X that Boland was a “joy” to watch on screen and hear on radio.

“The bright lights of Benidorm will not be so bright as a result of his passing,” they wrote.

Many knew the bar owner, radio host and TV star as Graham “Happy Days” Boland, and praised him for being a central part of a community of Brits living in Benidorm.

This article was amended on 22 December 2025. It previously inaccurately attributed Mr Smith’s statement to another individual who had shared his message.