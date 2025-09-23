Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gordon Ramsay is the latest celebrity to fall victim to a “swatting” prank after a hoax caller told police the chef had been shot.

Ramsay, 58, was reportedly not at his home in the exclusive Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles or even in the United States at the time of the call.

According to NBC Los Angeles, LAPD responded to a call at around 8 pm on Monday from a person claiming to have shot Ramsay. A staff member at the property told them it was a hoax, and the incident was recorded as a “swatting” prank.

The Independent has approached LAPD for further comment.

The incident follows a string of similar pranks across the city, often targeting the rich and famous.

Last September, police descended on Jennifer Aniston’s home after a wellness check was requested.

Gordon Ramsay attending the F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone in July 2025 ( Getty Images )

The Friends star was reportedly at home at the time of the incident and soon assured officers she wasn’t in danger.

TMZ reported that an unidentified male caller rang a 911 dispatcher and said he was worried about a friend’s well-being without mentioning The Morning Show actor by name.

The caller said the friend “wasn’t doing well,” gave Aniston’s address and failed to identify themselves.

When LAPD arrived at the home shortly after midnight, they were met by surprised security staff. The officers were only then informed that they were at Aniston’s residence and spoke to the star, who confirmed that she had no intention of self-harm.

In a statement to The Independent, LAPD confirmed that “officers responded to a welfare check” and that they then “determined the radio call was a swatting incident.”

A swatting incident is when a prank call is made to the emergency services to set up a response to a specific location, such as the home of a politician or other public figure, with the aim of getting the authorities, possibly a SWAT team, to appear at the address.

Other celebrities such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj have been targeted in similar incidents, with police or SWAT teams called to their homes unnecessarily.

It is not only celebrities who have been targeted by such pranks. In January last year, emergency service workers rushed to the White House in response to reports of a fire that was later determined to be a likely “swatting” incident.

In April, a British video gamer was spared jail after a hoax call to US police led to the shooting of an innocent man.