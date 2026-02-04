Good Morning Britain star Zoe Muldoon quits ITV show after six years
Her exit comes amid a huge cost-cutting shake-up at ITV
Good Morning Britain newsreader Zoe Muldoon has quit the ITV programme after six years.
Muldoon marked her exit with a post on Instagram, which showed her in the studio ready for her new job on ITV’s Granada Reports, a regional news programme covering the North West of England and the Isle of Man.
In the caption, she wrote: “Saying goodbye to Good Morning Britain… for now!
“Swapping the early mornings to report for the 6pm news @granadareports for the next 9-12 months, starting tomorrow.”
Fans congratulated the star in the comments, with one writing: “Congratulations and good luck with the change.”
“Gutted - your [sic] the bright ray of sunshine we need in the mornings,” added another, as a third said: “Good luck Zoe - you’re brilliant!!! Look forward to seeing you in the evenings.”
Muldoon joined GMB in December 2019, moving to the breakfast show from ITV Tyne Tees, which broadcasts in Newcastle and the north east of England.
Her latest move comes amid a huge cost-cutting shake-up at ITV, which has left GMB sharing resources with the broadcaster’s news output.
Most of the changes came into effect at the start of 2026, and viewers soon spotted that Kate Garraway now delivers regional news segments while Charlotte Hawkins is presenting Lunchtime News and ITV News at Ten.
Other backstage changes reportedly include cuts to the hair and make-up teams, while ITV’s daytime shows have moved out of their old studios in West London and into a much smaller home in Covent Garden – where there is no longer room for Loose Women’s live studio audience.
ITV’s schedules have also changed, with Lorraine now broadcasting for just 30 minutes per day instead of an hour, with GMB taking the extra 30 minutes. The Scottish presenter’s show is also now airing for just 30 weeks of the year instead of 52.
ITV’s famous faces have smiled through the changes though, with GMB host Susanna Reid telling fans in a post on Instagram that the show’s viewing figures have improved year-on-year following the changes.
She wrote last month: “Big changes to the @gmb studio, and big ratings! On just the SECOND day of GMB in 2026, the NUMBER of viewers is UP year-on-year as well as the SHARE of all those watching. We love what we do and we love that you love it too.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks