Good Morning Britain star Zoe Muldoon quits ITV show after six years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Good Morning Britain newsreader Zoe Muldoon has quit the ITV programme after six years.

Muldoon marked her exit with a post on Instagram, which showed her in the studio ready for her new job on ITV’s Granada Reports, a regional news programme covering the North West of England and the Isle of Man.

In the caption, she wrote: “Saying goodbye to Good Morning Britain… for now!

“Swapping the early mornings to report for the 6pm news @granadareports for the next 9-12 months, starting tomorrow.”

Fans congratulated the star in the comments, with one writing: “Congratulations and good luck with the change.”

open image in gallery Muldon has been part of the ‘GMB’ team for six years ( Zoe Muldon/Instagram )

“Gutted - your [sic] the bright ray of sunshine we need in the mornings,” added another, as a third said: “Good luck Zoe - you’re brilliant!!! Look forward to seeing you in the evenings.”

Muldoon joined GMB in December 2019, moving to the breakfast show from ITV Tyne Tees, which broadcasts in Newcastle and the north east of England.

Her latest move comes amid a huge cost-cutting shake-up at ITV, which has left GMB sharing resources with the broadcaster’s news output.

Most of the changes came into effect at the start of 2026, and viewers soon spotted that Kate Garraway now delivers regional news segments while Charlotte Hawkins is presenting Lunchtime News and ITV News at Ten.

Other backstage changes reportedly include cuts to the hair and make-up teams, while ITV’s daytime shows have moved out of their old studios in West London and into a much smaller home in Covent Garden – where there is no longer room for Loose Women’s live studio audience.

open image in gallery ‘GMB’ now shares resources with ITV News ( Good Morning Britain/ITV )

ITV’s schedules have also changed, with Lorraine now broadcasting for just 30 minutes per day instead of an hour, with GMB taking the extra 30 minutes. The Scottish presenter’s show is also now airing for just 30 weeks of the year instead of 52.

ITV’s famous faces have smiled through the changes though, with GMB host Susanna Reid telling fans in a post on Instagram that the show’s viewing figures have improved year-on-year following the changes.

She wrote last month: “Big changes to the @gmb studio, and big ratings! On just the SECOND day of GMB in 2026, the NUMBER of viewers is UP year-on-year as well as the SHARE of all those watching. We love what we do and we love that you love it too.”