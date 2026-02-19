Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gogglebox favourites the Siddiquis have explained why one member of the family has been absent from the current series.

Brothers Raza, Umar and Baasit have all appeared on the programme with their dad Sid since the show started back in 2013, but the former hasn’t been on our screens this year.

In a post on their shared Instagram account, the family revealed Raza has been out of action after suffering a fall and cracking some of his ribs.

Alongside a picture of Raza grinning and giving a thumbs up in a hospital bed, they wrote: “He’s recovering nicely and will be joining us on the sofa in a few weeks’ time.

“He’s absolutely smashing his recovery, staying positive and keeping himself entertained with walks, telly, reading and nephew cuddles with Theodore.

“I know you guys reaching out and sending your well wishes will put a bigger smile on his face than morphine ever could.”

open image in gallery The family has reassured fans Raza’s recovery is going well ( Instagram/The Siddiquis )

Plenty of fans have shared messages for the Derby-born star, with one writing: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Raza - looking forward to seeing you back on Gogglebox soon.”

“Get well soon young man - what a lovely family - love watching you all enjoy the telly!” said another.

The Siddiquis’ cast mate Izzi Warner, who appears on the show with her sister Ellie, wrote: “Get well soon Raza!”

Gogglebox is now in its 25th season and the Siddiquis are the only cast members to have appeared on the hit Channel 4 programme since it debuted in 2013.

open image in gallery The Siddiquis have said Raza will be back next series ( Channel 4 )

The rest of their fellow OGs - including the Champagne-loving Steph and Dom, and South London besties Sandra and Sandi - have long since left the show.

While a number of Gogglebox castmembers have left to try their luck at securing TV work outside of the show, Scarlett Moffatt is the only former cast member to have pulled off a successful television career.

The Moffatts, who had appeared on the programme since 2014, quit in 2017 when Scarlett began landing jobs including a presenting role on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

She went on to land a place in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, take part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special and front her own shows on Channel 4 and the BBC.