The Malone family, Gogglebox’s fan favourites, have announced a heartbreaking death.

Father Tom Sr, mother Julie, and youngest son Shaun made their first appearence on the Channel 4 show back in 2014 during its fourth season. Their other son, Tom Jr quit in 2021 while the rest of his family continued without him.

The Manchester based family and their gang of Rottweiler dogs quickly won over fans with their humorous observations on the day’s current TV shows.

However, the family has recently shared some sad news with Shaun announcing on Instagram that their beloved pooch Bob has passed away.

Accompanied by touching clips and pictures of the dog, he wrote: “Today is the day we had to say goodbye to big Bob, an absolutely great dog like a big cuddly bear.”

In the meantime, Julie also paid her tribute by sharing several pictures of Bob, writing: ‘We are heartbroken, RIP our beautiful Big Bob xx.’

Fan response has been huge, with many sending their love and support.

“The bigger the dog, the bigger the hole in your heart that they leave,” said one person.

“He was such a legend! So sorry for the whole family loss,” added a second fan.

“So sorry to hear this he will be reunited with the big Dave,” wrote a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth remarked: “Run free over the rainbow bridge Bob.”

This follows the passing of their family dog Dave back in 2023.

At that time sharing the news on their Twitter/X account they wrote: “There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling or how much we loved you, Dave.

“You helped everyone see the true nature of Rotties. We were blessed to have you for 12 and a half years xx.”

The family said goodbye to another dog ‘Dave’ in 2023 ( Channel 4 )

They had already gone through the loss of another Rottweiler, Lucy in 2022 and another Rottweiler, Izzey, in 2021. As big Rottweiler lovers, three years ago they adopted Tilly, the newest addition to their family.

The family has a third son, named Lee, and a daughter, Vanessa, both of whom have never appeared on Gogglebox.