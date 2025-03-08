Gogglebox viewers stunned as star backs Trump in Zelensky suit controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gogglebox viewers were stunned to see one of the show’s stars agreeing with Donald Trump’s opinion on Volodymyr Zelensky’s attire.

Last week, the US president sat down with the Ukrainian president at the White House and what started out civilly enough descended into open acrimony as Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, demanded Zelensky show gratitude.

Zelensky’s choice of clothing – a military-style sweatshirt – was also a point of contention from the beginning of the conversation, with Trump greeting the politician by sarcastically saying: “You’re all dressed up today.”

The moment featured on Friday night’s episode of Gogglebox (7 March), and viewers were shocked to see one star, Giles Woods, agreeing with Trump on the subject.

Married couple Giles Wood and Mary Killen have made regular appearances on the hit Channel 4 show since joining in series five in 2015.

Watching the moment unfold on TV, Giles said to Mary: “With hindsight, Mary, it might have been better if he had worn a suit.”

Giles agreed with Trump at another moment, too, when Zelensky addressed US Vice President JD Vance, stating: “You think that if you will speak very loudly about the war…” before he was cut off by Trump who said: “He’s not speaking very loudly.”

Giles also defended Vance, adding: “I don’t think he was speaking loudly,” to which Mary responded: “We can see which side you’re on. You’re on the side of the wrong’uns!”

Viewers at home similarly called out Giles for his opinion, with one writing on X/Twitter: “Why would anyone defend Trump/Vance’s position… baffling Giles.”

Others commended Mary on speaking up against her husband.

Elsewhere during the episode of Gogglebox, the sofa critics agreed with Zelensky, with Sue Sheehan asking: “Why would you wear a suit? He’s come from a war-torn country!”

At the televised meeting between Zelensky and Trump, a chief White House correspondent for the pro-Trump right-wing cable network “Real America’s Voice” criticised the Ukrainian leader, asking: “Why don't you wear a suit? You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit.”

“Do you own a suit?” he continued. “A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office.”

In response, Zelensky said: “I will wear costume after this war will finish.” The word “suit” can be translated into Ukrainian as “kostyum”.

Instead of wearing a suit and tie, Zelensky wore a military-style black sweatshirt adorned with the Ukrainian trident. This has been his choice of attire ever since Russia’s full-scale invasion of his country began in 2022.

He has previously said that his wardrobe is a show of solidarity with fighters opposing the Russian army on the frontlines during the war.