Emmie Silbery death: Gogglebox ‘legend’ dies after dementia diagnosis, aged 96
Silbery was a well-liked cast member on one of the Channel 4 show’s many international versions
Gogglebox star Emmie Silbery, who appeared on the Australian version of the show, has died aged 96, after living with dementia.
The news was announced by Silbery’s granddaughter Isabelle, who shared a moving tribute on Instagram.
“She was 96, an orphan, a nurse, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, the oldest woman on TV, a great-grandmother, an author and so much more,” Isabelle wrote.
She thanked Silbery’s fans “for loving her as much as we did”, adding: “We will [love her] forever. Have a big rest now – you deserve it.”
Isabelle also shared Silbery’s final words before she died, writing: “Our Emmie waited for me to come home for one last snuggle. Her last words: ‘I’m ready to hang up now.’”
Silbery, who has been called a Gogglebox “legend”, joined the Australian version of the show in 2015, but stepped down in 2022 after being diagnosed with dementia.
At the time, her granddaughter said: “It’s been a tough few months for us all, but we want everyone to know that Emmie is in the best care and between Mum and I, we visit her almost every day.
“Whether it’s for happy hour on Fridays or taking her dog Pelle in for cuddles, she still lights up the room, and us, with her cheeky smile. We hope by being transparent with this news, that it helps to open up the conversation about dementia and the challenges that many families sadly have to face.”
Silbery’s daughter Kerry revealed that her mother had “happily settled into an aged care facility right around the corner from both Isabelle and me”.
She added: “The beauty of Gogglebox is that it’s real and brings families together and with that comes the reality of changes in a family. We’ve had to make an array of difficult decisions that are best for Emmie since her recent diagnosis with dementia.”
Silbery’s fellow Gogglebox Australia stars have shared tributes, with Keith and Lee writing: “Emmie was our adopted grandmother to Keith and I as we lost our grandparents years ago.
“You told us so many stories about your life and now they are memories for us to keep. Rest in peace, sweetheart, you’ll never be far from our hearts.”
Angie Kent wrote: “Beautiful Emmie. Words can’t describe what you meant to so many of us. Thank you for the countless laughs, tears, goosebumps and memories! Rest now. Your girls are so loved and looked after.”
Meanwhile, Matty Fahd hailed Silbery as “a truly special woman”, adding: “It was an honour to have met her. May she rest in peace.”
Gogglebox Australia was launched in 2015, two years after the British version, which airs on Channel 4. There are 15 international versions in all.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments