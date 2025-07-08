Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gogglebox star Emmie Silbery, who appeared on the Australian version of the show, has died aged 96, after living with dementia.

The news was announced by Silbery’s granddaughter Isabelle, who shared a moving tribute on Instagram.

“She was 96, an orphan, a nurse, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, the oldest woman on TV, a great-grandmother, an author and so much more,” Isabelle wrote.

She thanked Silbery’s fans “for loving her as much as we did”, adding: “We will [love her] forever. Have a big rest now – you deserve it.”

Isabelle also shared Silbery’s final words before she died, writing: “Our Emmie waited for me to come home for one last snuggle. Her last words: ‘I’m ready to hang up now.’”

Silbery, who has been called a Gogglebox “legend”, joined the Australian version of the show in 2015, but stepped down in 2022 after being diagnosed with dementia.

At the time, her granddaughter said: “It’s been a tough few months for us all, but we want everyone to know that Emmie is in the best care and between Mum and I, we visit her almost every day.

“Whether it’s for happy hour on Fridays or taking her dog Pelle in for cuddles, she still lights up the room, and us, with her cheeky smile. We hope by being transparent with this news, that it helps to open up the conversation about dementia and the challenges that many families sadly have to face.”

Silbery’s daughter Kerry revealed that her mother had “happily settled into an aged care facility right around the corner from both Isabelle and me”.

She added: “The beauty of Gogglebox is that it’s real and brings families together and with that comes the reality of changes in a family. We’ve had to make an array of difficult decisions that are best for Emmie since her recent diagnosis with dementia.”

open image in gallery The Silbery family on ‘Gogglebox Australia’ ( Instagram )

Silbery’s fellow Gogglebox Australia stars have shared tributes, with Keith and Lee writing: “Emmie was our adopted grandmother to Keith and I as we lost our grandparents years ago.

“You told us so many stories about your life and now they are memories for us to keep. Rest in peace, sweetheart, you’ll never be far from our hearts.”

Angie Kent wrote: “Beautiful Emmie. Words can’t describe what you meant to so many of us. Thank you for the countless laughs, tears, goosebumps and memories! Rest now. Your girls are so loved and looked after.”

open image in gallery Isabelle Silbery paid tribute to former ‘Gogglebox Australia’ co-star, grandmother Emmie Silbery ( Instagram )

Meanwhile, Matty Fahd hailed Silbery as “a truly special woman”, adding: “It was an honour to have met her. May she rest in peace.”

Gogglebox Australia was launched in 2015, two years after the British version, which airs on Channel 4. There are 15 international versions in all.