GK Barry shocks fans with I’m A Celeb Bushtucker Trial win

I’m A Celebrity fans were left amazed as podcaster and Loose Women star GK Barry screamed her way to success in Monday’s Bushtucker Trial (18 November).

After a public vote, Barry was selected to tackle the Jungle’s “Vile Volcano”, which saw her face rats, lizards, snakes, and plenty of other creepy crawlies.

“The camp have gee’d me up, I’m going in really confident, I feel like the world is my oyster!” she said as she headed to meet hosts Ant and Dec.

The pair explained that the volcano was made up of a series of caves and tunnels, which must be searched to find hidden stars, leaving her ten minutes to find all 10 stars.

Barry was left narrating her experience with multiple expletives as Ant and Dec said: “We’re going to need to bleep a lot of this!”

The hosts were on hand to offer motivational quotes including “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”, as the star struggled her way through the challenges.

Barry collected an impressive nine out of 10 stars for the camp as she returned to chants of “GK! GK! GK!” by her campmates.

It appeared that viewers did not have high hopes for the star, as many commented that Barry had “exceeded expectations”.

‘What even is a volcano?’ said the star ( ITV )

“GK Barry, what a boss she did amazing, 9/10” wrote one person, as another added, “She’s absolutely SMASHED that and it was still pure comedy”.

“I don’t think any of us thought she would get 9 stars,” admitted another.

Fans enjoyed Barry’s humorous quips including her yelling at Dec that he “ran the show” and asking herself, “What would Tulisa do?”

Barry – real name Grace Keeling – admitted she is “terrified of everything” ahead of her I’m a Celebrity arrival.

She explained: “I haven’t slept in a month. I am scared of the Trials and I am genuinely scared of everything. The eating trial to me is the worst thing you can do to a human being. You also don’t know who you are going to click with either but hopefully after the first week, I will settle in nicely.”

The influencer added she will miss her girlfriend and cat the most while being in the jungle.

“When you are missing home and all you want is your comfort people, then that will be hard if they are not there,” she explained. “But my girlfriend is also very excited for me and thinks I will do really well.”

She then joked: “I have got her a cardboard cut out of me so it’s not weird when I am away!”