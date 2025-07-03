The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Girls star Allison Williams says she was ‘devastated’ after a storyline for her character was cut last minute
Actor said she had ‘trained’ intensely for the character arc before it was axed
Girls star Allison Williams has revealed that a storyline for her character in the hit HBO series was scrapped at the last minute.
The 37-year-old actor, who played Marnie Michaels from 2012 to 2017, told the Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday (2 July) that her character was supposed to get a job as a spin instructor in one of the six seasons.
“Listen, I was devastated,” Williams said of the storyline being cut, adding that she had undergone training in preparation. “I went to double classes at the SoulCycle in New York City.”
Created by and starring Lena Dunham, Girls follows four young women living in New York City as they navigate work and romance.
The HBO series ran for five seasons before coming to an end in 2017. It was critically acclaimed, earning 19 Emmy nominations including two wins, and a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series.
Williams is currently promoting her new film M3GAN 2.0, a sequel to the 2022 horror movie in which she also starred.
Gerald Johnstone, writer and director of M3GAN 2.0, told Entertainment Weekly that Williams trained “very, very hard” for an action-packed scene in the film.
Williams plays Gemma, the creator of M3GAN, a robotic doll who develops self-awareness and wreaks havoc in her town.
The actor trained with celebrity personal trainer Jason Walsh, who she described as someone who prepares “people for Avengers movies”.
Released in June, M3GAN 2.0 has received mostly positive reviews. In a four-star write-up, The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey called the film a “a hyper-camp mashup of Terminator 2 and Mission: Impossible”.
