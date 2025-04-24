Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Neighbours actor Gerard Kennedy, who memorably appeared in Prisoner: Cell Block H, has died, aged 93.

The news was announced by a family friend via social media, who wrote: "Vale Gerard Kennedy. 1932 - 2025. An iconic Australian actor of many decades. Well-remembered by Prisoner fans for his portrayal as terrorist Al in ‘The Wentworth Siege’ episodes."

Born in Perth in Western Australia in 1932, Kennedy’s breakthrough role was Kragg in the Australian television spy drama Hunter. Originally appearing as the antagonist, the character became so popular he eventually took over from Tony Ward as the show’s lead. He appeared in 65 episodes during the programme’s run between 1967 and 1969.

Kennedy’s career spanned five decades, and other credits included Tandarra (1976), Bellbird (1977), Skyways (1979 to 1981), and medical drama The Flying Doctors (between 1986 and 1991).

In 1985, he also starred in four episodes of Australian soap Prisoner – named Prisoner: Cell Block H in the UK – which ran from 1979 and 1986. Kennedy appeared in the “The Wentworth Siege” episodes, playing a terrorist named Al who held the show inmate characters hostage.

He also appeared regularly in police show Division 4 as Senior Detective and later Detective Sgt Frank Banners for 301 episodes between 1969 and 1975, and will be known to many for his stint as Pat Scully on Neighbours in 2002.

He acted in films as well as TV shows, starring in The Irishman (1978), The Plains of Heaven (1982), and Body Melt (1993). Later in his life, Kennedy starred in 2008 series Underbelly, and 2013 horror film Wolf Creek 2. His final role was in ABC series Glitch (2015).

open image in gallery Kennedy was considered a trailblazer of Australian TV ( Getty )

He won several awards during his career, including two Gold Logie Awards for his performance in Division 4.

He won six Logies overall, celebrating the best of Australian TV, including for Best Actor and Best New Talent.

Kennedy’s co-star Liz Burch led tributes as she called him a “lovely man”. 2DayFM newsreader Geoff Field added: "RIP Gerard Kennedy who's died aged 93."

open image in gallery Kennedy in ‘The Wentworth Siege’ ( Channel 10 )

"Some people use their Logies as a doorstop or pop them on the loo so that everybody gets to see them," said entertainment reporter Craig Bennett.

"He was just the most self-effacing, softly spoken, absolutely beautiful person."

open image in gallery Actor recently celebrated his 93rd birthday ( Facebook )

The actor had recently celebrated his birthday, with his daughter Chrisanya Ashcroft sharing a picture of the smiling star.

Ashcroft wrote: “Hi there, I am Gerard’s daughter and he spent his birthday with family today. I thought I would share this photo I took today of dad.”