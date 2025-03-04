Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Lowe, best known as the voice of Space Ghost, has died. He was 67.

The Florida-born voice actor began his career on radio before doing voice-over work for TBS and Cartoon Network.

In 1994, he landed the role of host of the surreal parody talk show Space Ghost Coast to Coast, which aired first on Cartoon Network and later on Adult Swim.

His death on Sunday, March 2, was confirmed to Deadline by a representative. No cause of death has yet been announced.

Lowe’s longtime friend “Marvelous Marvin” Boone paid tribute in a post on Facebook, writing: “I’m beyond devastated. My Zobanian brother and best friend for over 40 years, George Lowe, has passed away after a long illness.

“A part of me had also died. He was a supremely talented Artist and Voice actor. A true warm hearted Genius. Funniest man on Earth too. I’ve stolen jokes from him for decades. He stole some of mine. He was also the voice of Space Ghost and so much more. Pweeloto.”

open image in gallery Space Ghost hosting ‘Space Ghost Coast to Coast’ ( Adult Swim/YouTube )

George Edward Lowe was born in Dunedin, Florida, on November 10, 1957. At the age of 15, he landed his first radio job, working at local station WWJB.

He went on to do television voice-over work from the late 1980s to mid-1990s before being cast in the title role in 1994’s Space Ghost Coast to Coast.

The show starred an animated version of Space Ghost, a Hanna-Barbera superhero originally created in the 1960s, as a talk show host. He conducted surreal interviews with live-action celebrity guests who appeared on a video screen and whom Space Ghost typically treated as fellow superheroes. Guests included The Ramones, Adam West, and Jim Carrey.

The show originally ran from 1994 to 1999 on Cartoon Network. It was revived on Adult Swim and ran from 2001 to 2004.

The success of the Space Ghost character led to the spinoff series Cartoon Planet, which Lowe also starred in. The character also crossed over to Aqua Teen Hunger Force, appearing in the Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters. Lowe himself appeared as a character, in animated and fictionalized form, in Aqua Teen Hunger Force, taking on various roles including policeman, actor, and attorney.

He most recently voiced Space Ghost in a February 2024 episode of Max’s Jellystone.

On X/Twitter, Adult Swim shared a tribute image of Lowe along with a quote from Space Ghost: “I was dead long before you were born, and I’ll be dead long before you die.”