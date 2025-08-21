Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins has announced a new “unfiltered” eight-part reality show that will follow her on the road to marriage and motherhood.

The 44-year-old, who’s known for her “diva” persona, will marry fiancé Rami Hawash in 2026 after an astrologer advised her that it was the perfect year to have their ceremony.

Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby will capture the reality star as she plans numerous extravagant wedding parties and embarks on her IVF journey to start a family with Hawash.

Collins described the forthcoming 12 months as “the most important year of my life” and said the programme would allow fans to see her softer side, rather than her “GC” persona.

“I’ve always felt natural in front of the cameras, but now I want to let the world see the real, raw, me, sharing the most intimate and personal times in my life,” she said of the series.

“I feel ready to truly open up, not just about the present, but about my past and everything I’ve been through to become the woman I am today.”

The series will air on Sky Max and streaming service NOW sometime in 2026, with an exact air date yet to be announced.

open image in gallery Gemma Collins has announced a new 'unfiltered' reality show about her journey to marriage and motherhood ( Sky )

Collins revealed in April last year she plans to have three wedding ceremonies with X-Factor duo Jedward walking her down the aisle. The number of services has since been increased to four.

The reality star plans to have one wedding “somewhere fabulous” in the UK, a second wedding abroad, and the formal legal service with her close friends and family. It’s unknown where the fourth will be.

Other details include a wedding dress inspired by Lady Gaga’s character in House of Gucci, a “wow” dress with a “huge train”, and a recreation of Victoria Beckham’s wedding tiara.

open image in gallery Collins and fiancé Rami Hawash at Wimbledon in July ( Getty Images for Pimm's )

Collins has repeatedly discussed her desire for a family, and in 2020 revealed that she’d miscarried years prior, after not knowing she’d been pregnant.

In May last year, she revealed she’d also been encouraged to end a pregnancy in her early 20s after doctors discovered the unborn child was intersex.

Hawash proposed to Collins in the Maldives in February last year after 14 years together. It was the third time the businessman had popped the question, with Collins telling fans: “Get ya hats ready. This is it.”