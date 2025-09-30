Fifth contestant voted off this year’s Great British Bake Off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hairdresser Nadia has become the fifth contestant to depart The Great British Bake Off, following a challenging Chocolate Week that failed to impress the judges. The 41-year-old was eliminated during Tuesday night’s episode after the eight remaining bakers tackled three demanding tasks.

Contestants were first tasked with crafting chocolate mousse cups, followed by a white chocolate tart for the technical challenge, and a grand chocolate fondue display for their showstopper. After careful deliberation by Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, senior systems architect Aaron was crowned star baker.

However, it was Nadia who was told her journey on the Channel 4 show was over. Dame Prue expressed her regret, stating she was "so sad" to see Nadia leave, but conceded: "She just didn’t quite do enough to save herself."

The amateur baker from Liverpool said: “Me daughter said ‘Mum you are good at baking, you should go on that’, and I didn’t think anything of it, I just did it.

“I have had the best time and made some amazing friends, it’s been unreal.”

Nadia, who likes to blend Indian and Italian flavours, added: “I was fine about leaving in week five.

open image in gallery ( Channel 4 )

“I was fine because I knew it was my week to go and I’d missed my kids, but I was also gutted too!

“I had so many good moments in the tent and probably my biscuit box showstopper was my best moment, and the worst moment for me was the week I left.

“My favourite challenge overall was the filled monkey bread as I love making things I’ve never done before and because now it’s a family favourite.

“My worst challenge overall was chocolate week because it was hard to work with and very temperamental.”

Nadia also said Noel Fielding gave her one of his shirts after she asked for it and said he and his co-host Alison Hammond “were a lot of fun” and “constantly joking with us”.

“I loved my fellow bakers because they were so helpful and genuine,” she added.

“I’ve learned so much and challenged myself – going into Bake Off will be the best thing I’ve ever done!

“I would absolutely encourage other home bakers to apply for the next series.”

The baker said she would love to do more with baking “and possibly more on TV”.

Nadia will join comedians Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Friday October 3 on Channel 4 at 8pm.