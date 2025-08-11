Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A costume designer on Game of Thrones has revealed that the designs for the White Walkers' armour were too dangerous to use in the show’s action scenes.

Fans of the fantasy series will fondly remember the icy zombies who battled the human characters of Westeros in both George RR Martin’s books and HBO’s hit TV adaptation.

In addition to their distinctive appearance, the White Walkers also wore sets of armour that looked more like scrap metal. The armour wasn’t only hazardous to the characters in the show, but also to the designers who created it.

Talking to The Guardian, costume designer Michele Clapton said that the intention was to make the pieces look like salvaged pieces of metal, but that it was “so, so brutal to make.”

Clapton explains: “The cutting and the bending of the metal was incredibly labour intensive. The armourists just loathed it because they really cut themselves. It’s almost like a huge cheese grater.”

In the end, it was determined that the armour couldn’t be used for any of the action scenes as it was far too dangerous, so a leather substitute had to be created.

open image in gallery Richard Brake as the White Walker’s leader ‘The Night King’ ( HBO )

Ironically, the actors who portrayed the White Walkers, had to wear hot water bottles beneath the armour to keep themselves warm. “We had hot water bottles we could place inside the costumes. But as there were so many prosthetics, you had to be really careful, because they could easily tear.”

Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons from 2011 until 2019, earning rave reviews, a loyal fanbase and a whopping 59 Primetime Emmy awards.

However, it ended in controversy and disappointment from fans, having aired before Martin had finished the next book in his saga.

Martin is reportedly still working on the novel, titled The Winds of Winter, having begun on the book way back in 2010.

In May, the author acknowledged that fans are likely upset by the continued delay but pushed back against complaints that he doesn’t care about the characters and the story anymore.

“I know, I know. Some of you will just be pissed off by this, as you are by everything I announce here that is not about Westeros or The Winds of Winter. You have given up on me, or on the book,” Martin wrote on his blog.

“I will never finish Winds, if I do, I will never finish A Dream of Spring. If I do, it won’t be any good. I ought to get some other writer to pinch hit for me,” he continued, detailing the typical comments he has received over the years.

open image in gallery George RR Martin published the first book in the ‘A Song of Fire and Ice’ series in 1996 ( Getty )

“I am going to die soon anyway, because I am so old. I lost all interest in A Song of Ice and Fire decades ago. I don’t give a s*** about writing any longer, I just sit around and spend my money.”

Rebuffing the statement that the books were taking so long because he had stopped caring about them, Martin said: “Thing is, I do care about them. And I care about Westeros and Winds as well. The Starks and Lannisters and Targaryens, Tyrion and Asha, Dany and Daenerys, the dragons and the direwolves, I care about them all. More than you can ever imagine.”