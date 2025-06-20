Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Broadcaster Gabby Logan has revealed she cried after being kicked off of Strictly Come Dancing after being told she was “too competitive” for the BBC dance show.

The 52-year-old presenter appeared on the series in 2007 alongside her husband, former Scotland rugby international Kenny Logan, who came in fifth with his partner Ola Jordan. Meanwhile, Logan and her partner James Jordan were eliminated in week four, finishing in 11th place.

In her book The First Half, Logan admitted the day after she left the series she wept, exclaiming “people really don’t like me” into her sofa. Speaking to The Times about the incident, Logan explained that “learning that sometimes not everyone likes you” had been a “harsh realisation”.

“You realise the parts of your personality that you thought were attributes as a sportswoman are not valued,” she said. “I was told I was being too competitive, whereas I was thinking, ‘I thought that was good. That’s what I did in sport – and it worked – and that’s what my husband is doing.’”

She continued: “I actually reckon there was a societal shift between that show in 2007 and 2012. At the 2012 Olympics, we started to appreciate tough, competitive women. We made heroes of them. But in 2007 I wasn’t playing the game expected of a woman.”

Logan said it would have “served” her better to employ some faux humility and say “oh gosh, whatever, that’s fine! I’m just happy to be here!” rather than trying too hard.

“But you have to decide if that’s you,” she said. “And that’s something I’m not compromising on.”

Mis-Teeq singer Alesha Dixon went on to win the 2007 series of Strictly alongside her professional partner Matthew Cutler. There have been six female winners of the dance competition in the 17 series since.

Gabby Logan and James Jordan on 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2007 ( BBC )

EastEnders star Kara Tointon scooped the glitter ball trophy in 2010, model Abbey Clancy in 2013, presenter Caroline Flack in 2014, TV personality Stacey Dooley in 2018, actor Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021, and Coronation Street actor Ellie Leach in 2023.

Logan’s remarks come ahead of her, Kelly Cates, and Mark Chapman taking over Gary Lineker’s role as Match of the Day presenters for the BBC for the next football season.

Lineker, who had fronted the programme since 1999, was the BBC’s highest-paid presenter and earned £1.35m a year. When asked if she’d demanded equal pay, Logan replied: “That’s all sorted,” and avoided commenting further on her new salary.