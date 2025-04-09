Full House home in San Francisco sells for $6 million — see inside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The San Francisco house featured in the ‘90s sitcom Full House has been sold.

The Northern California home became famous for its appearance during the theme song of the hit ABC show that featured the fictional Tanner family as its occupants.

According to the Victorian home’s listing, it was purchased for $6 million on Tuesday. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom townhome features a chef’s kitchen, a wine fridge, and an expansive second living room.

Although the Tanners appeared to be living in the home, only the exterior was used for camera footage while the stars of the show — including the late Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier — were filmed on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

The home, which was built in 1883 by architect Charles Lewis Hinkel, was purchased by a producer of Full House Jeff Franklin in 2016 for $4 million in the hopes of turning the home into a tourist attraction.

open image in gallery The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms ( Lunghi Studio )

After his renovation of the home, Franklin sold it four years later in 2020 for $5.35 million.

The residence at 1709 Broderick Street boasts a “timeless contemporary sophistication” with mostly light-wood floors spanning its 3,7000 square feet, according to the Coldwell Banker Reality listing. The walls are painted largely white or light gray, with most rooms punctuated with splashes of color on door frames, the fireplace mantle, and cabinets, noted the listing.

open image in gallery The home was only used as exterior footage during the sitcom’s theme song while the television show was shot in Los Angeles on the Warner Bros. lot ( Lunghi Studio )

The kitchen, brightened by a skylight and navy-blue cabinets, contains a walk-in pantry and a wine fridge. A white marble countertop island separates the kitchen from a roomy dining area, illuminated by three sets of windows.

The bedrooms are spacious — especially the primary bedroom, which has its own fireplace and window alcove.

The three-floor home also has a private guest suite, a wet bar, a laundry room, and an attached garage, which includes a gym.

Outside in the back is a stone-covered patio followed by a vibrant English garden, filled with manicured hedges and welcoming greenery.

At the end of last year, another iconic ’90s house was sold. Right before Christmas the house featured in the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone also found a buyer.

The Illinois property – which has five bedrooms and six bathrooms – was put up for sale last May at $5.25 million.

The property is now listed as “sold” on the Coldwell Banker Realty website.

The mansion’s exterior was used as the McCallister family home in both Home Alone and the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.