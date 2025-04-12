Freddie Flintoff reveals healed face ahead of documentary about ‘Top Gear’ accident
Cricketer will reflect on ‘highs and lows’ since accident in new documentary
Freddie Flintoff shared a picture of his healed face ahead of the release of his forthcoming Disney+ documentary about his horror crash.
The former cricketer, 46, was involved in a near-fatal incident that left him with significant facial injuries and broken ribs while filming the motoring show Top Gear in December 2022.
The crash led the BBC to suspend production for the “foreseeable future”, deeming it inappropriate to continue. He received £9m in compensation as a result of his injuries.
Flintoff will explore the ramifications of his accident in the new documentary titled Flintoff, which will premiere in the UK and Ireland on 25 April.
Ahead of the release, Disney has shared a promotional image showing Flintoff’s healed face without a scar in sight.
Speaking in the documentary, Flintoff says: “Cricket’s always been a massive part of my life, shaping who I am.”
“Looking back on the highs and the lows, including the challenges I’ve faced since my accident, has been a real reminder of why my career in the sport has meant so much.”
It comes after the cricketer shared a video last year detailing the extent of his facial injuries, which displayed gashes and lacerations across his face, including his cheeks, mouth, nose, and ears.
Flintoff returned to screens last year with a BBC series titled Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour, in which he opened up about that crash. He revealed that he still suffers nightmares, flashbacks and anxiety.
Speaking in Field of Dreams, he said: “I don’t want to sit and feel sorry for myself. I don’t want sympathy. I’m struggling with my anxiety, I have nightmares, I have flashbacks – it’s been so hard to cope,” he said in a trailer for the show.
“But I’m thinking if I don’t do something, I’ll never go. I’ve got to get on with it.”
Flintoff admitted that the after-effects of the crash might follow him “for the rest of my life” and said he believes he is lucky to be alive after he flipped the Morgan Super three-wheeled car while filming Top Gear.
He said after the crash: “It's going to be a long road back and I've only just started and I am struggling already and I need help. I really am.”
He added: “I'm not the best at asking for it. I need to stop crying every two minutes. I am looking forward to seeing the lads and being around them. I really am.”
Flintoff will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on 25 April.
