Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

The much loved British darts-themed quiz show Bullseye is returning to ITV with new host, former England cricketer and Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff.

The 46-year-old, who was seriously injured in a crash while filming Top Gear in 2022, will host a Christmas special of the popular game show, which originally ran from 1981 until 1995 and was hosted by the late comedian Jim Bowen.

Speaking about his new role and his return to television, Flintoff said: “I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. Can’t quite believe I’ll get to host this Christmas special.”

“You can’t beat a bit of Bully!” added Flintoff, echoing the catchphrase that Bowen made famous.

Bullseye tests contestants’ darts skills as well as their general knowledge as they compete for cash and prizes. The show was infamous for giving away large and often impractical prizes to the winners, such as speedboats.

The game show was revived on Challenge TV in 2006 for two series, hosted by comedian Dave Spikey.

Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment and daytime commissioning at ITV said: “Bullseye is back and we can’t wait to welcome Freddie Flintoff back to ITV too.

“It’s a real treat to have both as key parts of our Christmas schedule on ITV1 and ITVX this year.”

Flintoff was recently seen in the four-part BBC TV series Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams On Tour, where he first spoke publicly about his accident.

The incident, which left him with facial and rib injuries, happened at Top Gear’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

The BBC later announced it had “rested” the motoring show for the foreseeable future.

In the documentary, Flintoff admitted it had been “a lot harder than I thought” to shake off the crash, and said he had struggled with anxiety, nightmares, and flashbacks.

Flintoff has made a steady return to the public eye since then, rejoining England’s backroom staff for their T20 series against the West Indies earlier this year, and as head coach of the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

open image in gallery Andrew Flintoff appointed England Lions head coach ( Action Images via Reuters )

It comes afterTop Gear star Chris Harris has claimed he warned BBC bosses about safety failings on the show ahead of Flintoff’s horror crash.

Harris, who joined the line-up alongside cricketer Flintoff and comedian Paddy McGuinness in 2016, recalled the horrific accident and took aim at the BBC for allegedly failing to take proper safety precautions.

Additional reporting by PA.