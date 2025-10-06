ITV viewers brand new Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker thriller ‘delicious’ but ‘unrealistic’
Show’s lead stars have been praised for their ‘dynamite’ chemistry despite ‘farfetched’ premise
ITV viewers have shared mixed reactions to the new crime series Frauds, starring Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker.
Frauds is a six-part heist caper following two con women, Bert (Jones) and Sam (Whittaker), whose dysfunctional friendship is rekindled as they attempt to pull off a major art heist.
Shot on location in Spain, the show mixes the thriller genre with a very dark sense of humour, with the two lead characters constantly exchanging punchlines at each other’s expense.
Although the show only debuted on Sunday, the entire series is already available to watch on ITVX – and many fans have already devoured all six episodes.
One enthusiastic viewer called the show “delicious” and demanded a follow-up movie. Another said that, while the show was “completely unrealistic”, it was fun and “highly recommended”, with a third praising the “absolutely brilliant” show for “getting better” with every episode.
Jones and Whittaker’s on screen chemistry was also praised, with one fan calling it “dynamite”.
However, others weren’t so impressed with one fan calling the show “stupid” and “boring”.
“Did anyone have the misfortune to watch the new 'drama' Frauds on ITV just now?” one unimpressed viewer wrote on social media. “The acting was awful and I wasted 60 minutes of my life on it.”
Another said that it was “arguably even worse” than another ITV show – the sitcom Benidorm.
In a four-star review of Frauds, Charlotte O’Sullivan wrote for The Independent: “The feminism in Frauds is down to earth and visceral; it feels timely and genuine.
“True, Jones and Whittaker aren’t invisible. They’re high-profile celebrities. Yet, at 47 and 43, respectively, they’re edging towards 50 (the age, according to French author Yann Moix, at which women become too old to love).
“Good on the pair for making this series, which, though not perfect, celebrates sly broads who fly under the radar and proves (for those of us who’d kill to see Jones conquer Hollywood) that you don’t always need a big screen to think big.”
Frauds is available to watch now on ITVX.
