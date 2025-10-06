Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV viewers have shared mixed reactions to the new crime series Frauds, starring Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker.

Frauds is a six-part heist caper following two con women, Bert (Jones) and Sam (Whittaker), whose dysfunctional friendship is rekindled as they attempt to pull off a major art heist.

Shot on location in Spain, the show mixes the thriller genre with a very dark sense of humour, with the two lead characters constantly exchanging punchlines at each other’s expense.

Although the show only debuted on Sunday, the entire series is already available to watch on ITVX – and many fans have already devoured all six episodes.

open image in gallery Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker in ‘Frauds’ ( ITV )

One enthusiastic viewer called the show “delicious” and demanded a follow-up movie. Another said that, while the show was “completely unrealistic”, it was fun and “highly recommended”, with a third praising the “absolutely brilliant” show for “getting better” with every episode.

Jones and Whittaker’s on screen chemistry was also praised, with one fan calling it “dynamite”.

However, others weren’t so impressed with one fan calling the show “stupid” and “boring”.

“Did anyone have the misfortune to watch the new 'drama' Frauds on ITV just now?” one unimpressed viewer wrote on social media. “The acting was awful and I wasted 60 minutes of my life on it.”

Another said that it was “arguably even worse” than another ITV show – the sitcom Benidorm.

In a four-star review of Frauds, Charlotte O’Sullivan wrote for The Independent: “The feminism in Frauds is down to earth and visceral; it feels timely and genuine.

“True, Jones and Whittaker aren’t invisible. They’re high-profile celebrities. Yet, at 47 and 43, respectively, they’re edging towards 50 (the age, according to French author Yann Moix, at which women become too old to love).

open image in gallery Whittaker and Jones’s onscreen chemistry has been praised by fans ( ITV )

“Good on the pair for making this series, which, though not perfect, celebrates sly broads who fly under the radar and proves (for those of us who’d kill to see Jones conquer Hollywood) that you don’t always need a big screen to think big.”

Frauds is available to watch now on ITVX.