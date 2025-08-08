Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street actor Frank Grimes, who has been hailed “one of Ireland’s greatest actors”, has died, aged 78.

The actor, who played Barry Connor on the ITV soap, died on 1 August after a “very short illness”.

His death was announced by the Irish Cultural Centre in London, who said on Friday (8 August): “It's with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the ICC has to regretfully inform you that the great Irish actor Frank Grimes suddenly sadly passed away surrounded by his wife and family.

“We are so sad to have to say goodbye to Frank, but we are also so blessed to have known him, to have worked with him and seen him perform.”

Grimes, who also appeared in Mrs Brown’s Boys, starred in Coronation Street from 2008 until 2015.

His character was the husband of Helen Connor (Sorcha Cusack) and father of Paul (Sean Gallagher), Liam (Rob James-Collier) and Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh).

open image in gallery Frank Grimes starred in 'Coronation Street' from 2008 to 2015 ( ITV )

Grimes’s first hit arrived in 1967 when he played the young Brendan Behan in a stage version of his autobiography Borstal Boy.

He received a Tony nomination for the role when the production moved from Ireland’s Abbey Theatre to Broadway.

The actor was also set to star in Romeo and Juliet director Franco Zeffirelli’s 1972 film Brother Sun, Sister Moon – a film about Francis of Assisi – but was replaced by Graham Faulkner after falling out with the filmmaker.

His film credits include Richard Attenborough’s 1977 war film A Bridge Too Far, in which he played Major Fuller, as well asThe Outsider (1979) and The Whales of August (1987).

In terms of his other TV creedits, he appeared in BBC mystery series Father Brown in 2013.

open image in gallery Frank Grimes as Major Fuller in 1977 war epic 'A Bridge Too Far' ( United Artists )

The Irish Cultural Centre remembered Grimes as “warm-hearted, full of Dublin wit and charm in abundance”.

“He had a beautiful sparkle in his eyes. We know that Ireland has lost one of its truly great actors, the vintage of which is so rare and may never ever be matched again.

“We send our sincere condolences to his wife Ginnette, his daughter Tilly, his son Andrew, his seven grandchildren and to all his extended family.

“We also send our condolences to all of Frank’s friends and loved ones – may Frank sleep easy now and Rest In Peace.”