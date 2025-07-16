Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV viewers are celebrating the return of Apple TV+’s “best series ever” after two years off the air.

The streaming service has racked up a large number of hits in recent years, ranging from Ted Lasso to Severance – but one with a fervent cult fanbase, that’s only getting stronger, is Foundation.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s book trilogy, the expansive sci-fi series spans a thousand years, with the story focusing on a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it by using an algorithm that predicts events across vast timelines.

Since it premiered to a lukewarm response in 2021, the show has quietly become one of Apple TV+’s most successful shows globally thanks to positive word-of-mouth chatter after a full season had aired.

Season two, released in 2023, received more general acclaim and the show’s latest season is receiving similar praise by critics.

The Daily Beast said that the show “continues to put the rest of its small-screen genre brethren to shame with its momentous, magnificent third season”, while IGN wrote: “Foundation season three delivers on the promise of an epic-scale sci-fi story with the tone and pace of a blockbuster movie.”

Viewers are also lapping up the new season, which started on 11 July, with one fan declaring it “the best series on television” and another branding it “real TV”.

Another highlighted its status as an underrated season, asking on X/Twitter: “I don’t know why this series is overlooked – nobody talks about it.”

open image in gallery Lou Llobel stars in ‘Foundation’ ( Apple TV+ )

The return of Foundation was thrown into question when, in February 2024, cast and crew were reportedly sent home from production in Prague due to an issue surrounding budgets.

It was the second time filming has been halted after the Hollywood strikes in 2023.

Deadline reported that, weeks before filming was scheduled to start, cast and crew, including actors Lee Pace and Jared Harris, “were told to return home while production issues are sorted out”.

It’s been suggested that production budgets needed to be lowered before the series resumed production.

Other stars returning for Foundation’s third season include Lou Llobel, Laura Birn and Terrence Mann – with Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbæk replacing Mikael Persbrandt in the role of the villainous Mule.

open image in gallery ‘Foundation’ season three stars Pilou Asbæk as The Mule ( Apple TV+ )

The series was created by David S Goyer, co-writer of the Blade and Dark Knight trilogies, and Josh Friedman, who wrote Avatar: The Way of Water and new Marvel film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is in cinemas on 25 July.