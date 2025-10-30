Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Floyd Roger Myers Jr, known for his brief role as a child star on The French Prince of Bel-Air, has died aged 42.

The actor suffered a heart attack at his home in Maryland on Wednesday morning (29 October), his mother Renee Trice told TMZ.

Myers had previously survived three heart attacks in the last three years.

Fans may recognise Myers from his role as Young Will in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1992. While his appearance was fleeting, the episode marked his onscreen debut, playing the child version of the teenage main character portrayed by Will Smith.

He went on to play Marlon Jackson that same year in the ABC limited series The Jacksons: An American Dream, which also starred Angela Bassett, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Dee Williams. The show chronicled the rise of the Jackson family across five decades. Myers played Marlon Jackson.

At the time of his death, Myers had been out of the public eye for some time, with his last role being a 2000 episode of the WB teen series Young Americans, opposite Kate Bosworth and Ian Somerhalder.

As reported by Deadline, beyond acting, he co-founded the nonprofit group Fellaship Men’s group, which focused on men’s mental health.

In a tribute posted on Instagram, the group wrote: “RIP to our good brother @rocwonder one of our co founders. Gone but never will be forgotten.

“The mission will continue in your honour. Next mens meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here.”

On social media, fans have sent their well-wishes to his family and friends.