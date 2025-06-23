Fern Britton expresses ‘mixed emotions’ when asked about Phillip Schofield

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fern Britton has admitted that she has “mixed emotions” when reflecting on her time working with Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

The 67-year-old presenter co-hosted the popular ITV daytime show with Schofield between 2002 and 2009, having worked on the series as a guest presenter since 1993, then as a full-time host from 1999.

After quitting the show in 2009, and being subsequently replaced by Holly Willoughby, it was claimed that Britton had clashed with Schofield, with the latter revealing in his 2012 memoir Life Is What You Make It that Britton once accused him of “meddling” with the daytime show’s content, forcing him to “calmly” tell her: “Please don’t do that to me again.”

In a new interview with Saga, Britton was asked about Schofield’s much-publicised departure from This Morning in 2023. “It brought up a lot of mixed emotions,” said Britton. “The years we worked together were mostly great fun and we were a very good partnership, which I can remember with fondness.”

"I knew how much he loved his job and cared deeply for his public perception,” she added. “It must have been a terribly difficult time for him and his family.”

When Britton quit the show, she released a statement addressing the show’s team in general but did not specifically name Schofield.

open image in gallery Britton and Schofield co-hosted ‘This Morning’ for seven years ( Getty )

Schofield also claimed in his book that their previous row “was the point she decided she didn’t want” to be on the show any more.

In 2013, Schofield told Heat that he and Britton are “not really” in touch any more, with Britton telling the Daily Mail: “Like Morecambe and Wise, we chose not to live in each other’s pockets. We were a great professional partnership but we never went on holiday together.”

Rumours of a rivalry between the pair resurfaced when, during This Morning’s 30th anniversary episode in 2018, the latter claimed she wasn’t invited to a ceremony honouring the series.

“Congrats on the Bafta,” she said, adding: “That was absolutely wonderful and brilliant. I would have loved to have been there but I didn’t get an invitation.”

When Schofield pointed out that she was on stage in Scotland at the time of the event, Britton replied: “I wasn’t on Monday night – I would have come but I wasn’t invited.” Schofield told his social media followers that Britton had “memory loss” and would have been welcome to attend.

open image in gallery Fern Britton said she would’ve walked out of Celebrity Big Brother 2024 if Schofield joined the show ( Celebrity Big Brother/Getty )

Schofield, 63, quit ITV entirely in 2023 after admitting that he lied to the broadcaster, his colleagues, his lawyers and his agent over the nature of his relationship with a much younger male colleague.

In a statement, Schofield said he had an “unwise” but “not illegal” relationship with a colleague who worked on This Morning.

An ITV spokesperson said the channel felt “badly let down” by Schofield and accepted his resignation. Meanwhile, Willoughby said it had been “very hurtful” to learn he lied to her, after she apparently asked him directly about rumours of his affair being true. She would also quit the show in October 2023.