Two US dramas have been suddenly cancelled despite having solid viewers, leaving fans infuriated.

FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, successful procedural spin-offs of CBS’ FBI franchise, are officially drawing to a close after six seasons and four seasons, respectively.

Just like with the departure of Most Wanted star Alexa Davalos in 2023, the announcement has caused confusion among the fandom, especially as the show’s appeared to be commercially successful – but it’s been reported that the decision stemmed from the network’s desire to cut costs.

However, fans are pointing out that it most probably has something to do with the forthcoming spin-off FBI: CIA. Many believe that the network is making way for the new show, which has led to the demise of one of the current spin-offs.

This has left fans particularly infuriated by the shows’ unceremonious cancellations.

“I knew one would be cancelled to make way for FBI:CIA but thought they’d keep one,” a viewer said, with another angrily adding: WHAT THE F*** CBS?? WE DON’T WANT A NEW SPINOFF. WE WANT THE SHOWS AND CHARACTERS WE ALREADY LOVE.”

An additional fan concurred: “No one asked for another FBI spin off, no one wanted this,” with another stating on X/Twitter: “Did anyone even ask for an FBI: CIA? Anyone?”

Some of the cancelled show’s lead cast members – including Most Wanted’s Dylan McDermott and Shantel VanSanten and International’s Jesse Lee Soffer – may be out of a job having moved from the main FBI show to the spin-offs.

However, the Dick Wolf-produced shows often see characters move from one show to the next, so their return to the main series is possible.

Deadline also reports that the shows have a few episodes left to shoot, so will receive series finales as opposed to ending on a cliffhanger, which was a fate suffered by the cancelled NCIS: Hawaii in May 2024.

Dylan McDermott in ‘FBI: Most Wanted’, which has been cancelled by CBS ( CBS )

FBI: Most Wanted, created by René Balcer, premiered in 2020 while FBI: International, created by Wolf and Derek Haas, followed in 2021.

The main FBI show is currently on its seventh season, but received a three-season order, meaning it will remain on air until at least its ninth season in 2027. It started in 2018.