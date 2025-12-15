Fallout star teases exploring beloved spin-off game in second season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fallout star Walton Goggins is teasing that the show's second season will heavily channel the spirit of Fallout: New Vegas, the video game's beloved spin-off.

Goggins, who plays the radiation-mutated gunslinger the Ghoul, revealed that the show's creative team plans to tap into the classic video game by introducing a fresh batch of characters, monsters and storylines when it arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday.

"It’s (season 2) honouring the game and the threats that they (the game creators) bring into this experience," said Goggins.

However, the team isn't just copying the game's blueprint. For writer and co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who is known for co-writing the screenplay for Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel, it was important to "get it right" when it came to taking elements from the game. She replayed Fallout: New Vegas to find fun details to include for seasoned gamers.

"It’s funny when you play, just random details like, ‘Oh it would be fun to use this particular weapon or to encounter this particular creature,’" she said.

However, Robertson-Dworet chose not to bring in too many elements from the game into the series. "We wanna always make sure that we’re holding the hands of non-gamers and not overwhelming them with too much lore and too much canon and too much new tech," she said.

Walton Goggins in ‘Fallout’ ( AP )

This approach impressed the cast, including co-star Frances Turner who plays Barb Howard, Cooper's wife and a high-ranking executive for a nefarious megacorporation called Vault-Tec. "I really look at it (the storyline) as a mystery," Turner said.

The second season of "Fallout" continues in the wasteland of post-nuclear America. The Ghoul and Lucy MacLean, an optimistic Vault dweller played by Ella Purnell, continue searching for Lucy’s father, Hank MacLean, played by Kyle MacLachlan.

Meanwhile, Maximus, a knight of the Brotherhood of Steel, played by Aaron Moten, must navigate new obstacles within his faction.

The series is based on the 1997 role-playing video game developed by Interplay Productions, which eventually spawned nine main games in the Fallout franchise, including Fallout 76 and Fallout 4, along with spin-offs like Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 3.