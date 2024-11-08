HBO responds to Euphoria cancellation rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

HBO has denied rumors that Euphoria has been cancelled ahead of its third season, saying: “Nothing has changed.”

On Friday (November 8), reports circulated on social media that cast and crew were walking away from the Sam Levinson-created teen drama, which originally aired in 2019.

However, in a statement to The Independent, a representative for HBO said: “Euphoria is going in to production in 2025. Nothing has changed.”

Following significant delays and reported disagreements about the direction the series was heading in, there’s been much speculation over the future of the Emmy Award-winning series.

Many members of the cast – which includes Emmy winner Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney – have seen a skyrocket in their careers since the show premiered, bagging lead roles in other TV shows and major films.

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and McKay (Algee Smith) in 'Euphoria’ ( HBO )

Sweeney starred opposite Glen Powell in the rom-com Anyone But You, while Elordi was cast as Elvis Presley in the critically acclaimed biopic Priscilla. He also starred in Emerald Fennell’s much-discussed class satire, Saltburn.

Meanwhile, lead actor Zendaya starred opposite Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part 2, as well as in the 2024 tennis drama Challengers.

Despite their busy schedules, HBO top executive Casey Bloys confirmed earlier this year that “the same core cast” will be returning for Euphoria season three.

“There’s been a lot of back and forth,” he told Variety in June. “One of the issues I think that [Levinson] is thinking about is that he doesn’t want to have it in high school anymore.”

Bloys continued: “That’s where it was set and what made sense then. So when you take it out of that, there’s a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future. But I think he’s got a take that he’s excited about, and he’s busy writing”.

The delay of Euphoria’s third season was inevitable due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes in 2023, while further complications arose following the death of actor Angus Cloud.

HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi previously said the new installment was expected to air in 2025.

Meanwhile, Levinson has stated that the new season will be set around five years after the events of season two, adding that it will be “film noir” style and focused on Zendaya’s Rue, as she “explores what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

During its second season, Euphoria became HBO’s second most watched show behind Game of Thrones, with episodes averaging 16.3m viewers.