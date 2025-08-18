ESPN scraps Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick docuseries over ‘creative differences’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ESPN has pulled the plug on its planned Colin Kaepernick docu-series from Spike Lee, citing “creative differences.”

The Oscar-winning director, 68, was tapped in 2022 to direct the multi-part documentary about the retired NFL quarterback. Originally announced in 2020, the series was expected to feature never-before-seen footage from Kaepernick’s archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.”

However, in a Monday statement shared with Variety, the sports network confirmed the project would no longer be moving forward.

“ESPN, Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee have collectively decided to no longer proceed with this project as a result of certain creative differences,” the statement said. “Despite not reaching finality, we appreciate all the hard work and collaboration that went into this film.”

Reports of the scrapped project first broke after Lee told Reuters on Friday that the series was no longer in the works.

Director Spike Lee (left) was in 2022 tapped to direct a multi-part documentary about former NFL star, Colin Kaepernick (right) ( Getty )

“It’s not coming out. That’s all I can say,” the Do the Right Thing director revealed. Asked why that was, he said he couldn’t elaborate because “I signed a nondisclosure [agreement]. I can’t talk about it.”

The decision was apparently made last summer, a source told Variety, and had nothing to do with the football league recently becoming a partial owner of ESPN.

It’s unknown if the Kaepernick documentary has a future elsewhere. The former NFL star, 37, played with the San Francisco 49ers for six seasons from 2011 to 2016. During his final season, he ignited a media firestorm when he protested police brutality against black Americans by taking a knee during the national anthem.

In 2017, he opted out of his contract with the 49ers to become a free agent, but was not signed by another team. That year, he and teammate Eric Reid filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that team owners were colluding to prevent them from being signed in response to their kneeling. They eventually settled with the league.

Last week, Lee released his newest movie, Highest 2 Lowest. Starring Denzel Washington, rappers A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice, the crime thriller centers on a powerful music mogul who becomes the target of a ransom plot.

The film, which had its world premiere in May at the Cannes Film Festival, has been a hit with critics and currently holds a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.