Comedian Eric Andre has claimed he was “intimidated” after Madonna sent him a DM following a bizarre onstage interaction between the pair.

In March 2024, Andre made a guest appearance at the pop superstar’s concert at the Kia Forum Stadium in Los Angeles as part of her Celebration Tour.

The 42-year-old, best known for his offbeat parody talk show The Eric Andre Show, took part in the “Vogue” section of the show where he had to score various dancers out of 10.

After being inspired to get involved with the dancing himself, Andre chose to drop his trousers and expose his bare backside to the shocked audience which Madonna found hilarious.

Speaking about the incident on Jimmy Kimmel Live (7 April), Andre claimed that “Madonna has a bit of a crush on me” and that she “slid into my DMs”.

Kimmel asked him to share what the popstar had sent him but Andre remained coy: “I don’t want to put her on front street but there was a little bit of chemistry between us...there was some flirtation.”

When asked if he acted on this potential relationship Andre admitted: “I’m way too intimidated by Madonna. That’s the queen of pop. You can’t just waltz in there and start ‘schtooping’ Madonna. You’ve gotta come in there with roses, you’ve gotta play Boyz II Men and you’ve gotta drip chocolate candles...she needs to be romanced. She slept with 2Pac and Basquiat – you’ve gotta bring your A-game.”

Kimmel asked if he was interested to which he said he was and added: “My sister called me and she was like: ‘You need to get with Madonna and I’m not taking no for an answer’ and she hung up on me. That’s a true story but I’m too shy.”

It comes after Andre expressed his regret over turning down Kieran Culkin’s Oscar-winning role in Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain.

Culkin, 42, who played Eisenberg’s outspoken on-screen cousin, Benji Kaplan, in the dark comedy-drama, won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the March ceremony. However, according to André, it could’ve been him.

“Two years ago, Jesse Eisenberg called me … offered me the [A Real Pain] role that Kieran Culkin got the Oscar for,” the 2 Broke Girls alum, 42, recalled on Andrew Santino’s Whiskey Ginger podcast.

He said he declined the role after reading the script because the movie seemed “miserable and not in my lane.”

“I was like, ‘To go to Poland for six weeks and shoot a movie where we’re just babbling about the Holocaust, seems like a bummer,’” André explained.