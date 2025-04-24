Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emily Mortimer has shared her reaction to seeing her son Sam Nivola in a sex scene with his onscreen brother Patrick Schwarzenegger on The White Lotus.

The Paddington in Peru actor, 53, is mother of Nivola who plays wealthy guest Lochlan Ratliff on the hit HBO series. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger plays Saxon Ratliff, his brother. The pair are involved in a controversial sex scene in which they share a threesome with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) while drunk and high on drugs.

Later in the show, it is revealed that Lochlan “jerked off” Saxon in a further development of the incestuous storyline.

“It’s so crazy, all of it,” she told The Times. “It wasn’t particularly crazier than having my boy go off to Thailand for so long. Of course, it was a bit bizarre, but being married to an actor [Alessandro Nivola], we’ve all had to watch each other do strange things. And I had been warned — although Sam said that the worst bit was the first ten minutes, but they kept flashing back. So I’d relaxed and then it wasn’t true at all.”

Reflecting on the moment when Nivola was offered the role, she said: “The sweetest part is that Sam has a film production company with his best friend called Cold Worm Productions, after a silly thing from when he was a kid and we used to pretend to be cold worms, and the first thing he said when he put the phone down was, ‘This is going to be huge for Cold Worm.’”

Despite the scenes, Mortimer says her son has navigated fame well. “He just sort of owns it, which isn’t thanks to either of us,” she said. “I’m biased because I’m his mum, but he doesn’t need any guidance.”

open image in gallery Nivola takes part in a kiss with his onscreen brother on the show ( Getty )

Le Bon shared Schwarzenegger’s reaction to the kiss earlier this year. Speaking to Vulture, the actor said of filming the scene: “Well obviously they’re not brothers by blood, so that made it easier.”

She reflected: “I think for Patrick it was really difficult. For Sam, he was kind of like, ‘It’s whatever, let’s just do it well one time and it will be over.’

open image in gallery Viewers were left in shock at the storyline ( HBO )

“You know? Because if you don’t do it well the first time, then you have to do it over and over again.”

Le Bon continued, “But Patrick’s reaction in the episode is his genuine reaction. We all thought he was going to throw up. And Sam was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s just a kiss, calm down!’”