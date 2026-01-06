Emily in Paris creator teases new location for sixth season after Italian detour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix has confirmed that its popular romance comedy-drama, Emily in Paris, will return for a sixth series.

The announcement follows swiftly after the debut of series five on the streaming platform in December. The show stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a Chicago marketing executive whose life takes an unexpected turn when she secures a dream job in the French capital.

The news was shared via a playful Netflix video, depicting Collins, seemingly from a phone screen, extinguishing a candle shaped like the number six, perched atop a croissant.

The previous series saw Emily in Rome, tasked with launching a new office, and embarking on a new relationship with luxury fashion heir Marcello Muratori, portrayed by Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini.

Series creator Darren Star addressed the show's future in December, stating: "There’s a lot of places I’d love to visit. But I think the show organically (follows) the storyline. The show is Emily in Paris. It’s never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that … (it’s) fun to think about."

Details regarding the transmission date for the new series are yet to be released.

Lily Collins in Emily in Paris season five ( © 2025 Netflix, Inc. )

Season five’s relocation to Italy ignited a playful feud between French President Emmanuel Macron and Rome’s Mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

The surprising announcement to host the season in Rome was made last year, prompting Macron to vow that he would “fight hard” to keep the show in Paris. “We will ask them to remain in Paris! Emily in Paris in Rome doesn’t make sense,” he said at the time.

Following Macron’s teasing remarks, Gualtieri responded on X. “Take it easy, Emmanuel Macron. Emily in Rome is perfect,” he wrote with a winky face emoji. “And besides, you can’t command the heart: let’s let her choose.”

Appearing at the season five premiere in Paris, Collins, 36, responded humorously to the playful sparring that has ensued between the two leaders.

“I never expected in a million years we would be a part of a European political love triangle,” she laughed, per Variety.