Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Emily Beecham has said that both pain and happiness are temporary states, and that life’s setbacks should be seen as part of the journey rather than detours.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Like This Love This podcast, Beecham spoke to host Lucie McInerneyabout the self-help book that’s helped her navigate recent years in a career where stability can be hard to come by.

Each week, the podcast invites guests to share the books, films, TV shows and podcasts they can’t stop recommending – and why they’ve struck such a chord. This week, the 1899 and Little Joe star chose Handbook for Hard Times: A Monk’s Guide to Fearless Living, by Buddhist monk and meditation teacher Gelong Thubten.

Published in 2023, the book explores how suffering can lead to contentment, how boundaries can create balance, and how Buddhist principles can be applied to everyday life. For Beecham, it offered timely perspective.

open image in gallery Emily Beecham in the complex Netflix series ‘1899’ ( Netflix )

“Things aren’t setbacks, they aren’t detours – it’s all part of your journey,” she said. “Everything is temporary: pain, happiness. Don’t grab on too much to either of them. Because also, as an actor, you’ll be seduced by things. You’ll be treated well and then you’ll be completely ignored. So these are external things that don’t matter or give you stability.”

Calling the book’s approach “brilliant” and “practical”, Beecham said it had helped her manage the natural unpredictability of working life as an actor – particularly in an industry full of highs and lows. “Everything shifts constantly, and we should embrace that,” she added. “I like the Buddhist outlook, and Thubten talks about his own hardships and how he got through a difficult bereavement.”

“It’s also useful for acting,” she continued. “When you are having to manipulate your emotions and do that well. It’s not about the external thing or the product – but the journey of it.”

Born in Manchester in 1984, Beecham trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). Her early screen roles included the TV thriller Bon Voyage, supernatural drama Afterlife, indie feature The Calling and horror sequel 28 Weeks Later.

She went on to appear alongside George Clooney and Ralph Fiennes in the Coen Brothers’ 2016 film Hail, Caesar!, before winning Best Actress at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for her performance in the sci-fi thriller Little Joe.

More recently, she starred in Netflix’s mysterious and visually striking sci-fi series 1899, Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of The Pursuit of Love, and the BBC historical drama King & Conqueror.

Like This Love This is available wherever you get your podcasts, with new episodes released every Thursday.