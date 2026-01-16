Emilia Clarke ‘broke a rib’ while filming sex scenes for new spy series Ponies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emilia Clarke had a painful experience while filming some sex scenes in her new thriller series, Ponies.

The new Peacock drama stars Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus) as two women living a mundane life in the Soviet Union in the 1970s with their CIA operative husbands. When they both find themselves widowed, they get thrust into the action.

In a new interview with The Wrap alongside Richardson, Clarke said she “made out” with a bunch of her co-stars for the series. In fact, during one day of filming, she said she kissed three men for “hours,” resulting in a physical injury.

“Just keep bringing it — I’m going to sit on this thing, you’re going to bring them in, we’re going to pretend to have sex. I broke a rib that day,” she said.

Richardson, who was on set later that day, confirmed Clarke’s story, adding: “She really did. She’s such a tiny little sensitive body, meant she broke a rib.”

open image in gallery Emilia Clarke says her rib ‘popped out a little’ while filming sex scenes for her new show ( Getty )

open image in gallery Emilia Clarke and Hayley Lu Richardson in 'Ponies' ( Katalin Vermes/Peacock )

Clarke joked that when she went to the doctor because of the rib injury, she was honest about how it happened. “Sex! Times three!” she told him.

However, Clarke clarified that she’s since recovered after Richardson asked if her rib healed. “It just about did,” she responded. “It didn’t like fully break. It just popped out a little bit.”

Richardson quipped about seeing the three men after they filmed those sex scenes, since she was in a trailer getting her makeup done for her own scenes.

“I was like ‘So how was it?’ They were like ‘Yeah!’” she recalled, before mocking the actors’ panting when they entered the trailer.

Clarke recently told The New York Times that the plot of Ponies was very different from her best-known role in Game of Thrones, where she played the exiled princess of the Targaryen dynasty, Daenerys. She starred in the goliath HBO series from 2011 to 2019.

“I felt like they were giving me a voice,” she told the publication about working in Ponies. “Which doesn’t always happen.”

However, she initially was nervous about taking on a big part in another show after working on Game of Thrones for so long. “I was definitely, like… a lead in a TV show? I know what that commitment feels like.”