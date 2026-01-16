The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Emilia Clarke ‘broke a rib’ while filming sex scenes for new spy series Ponies
The new series was released Thursday on Peacock in the US
Emilia Clarke had a painful experience while filming some sex scenes in her new thriller series, Ponies.
The new Peacock drama stars Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus) as two women living a mundane life in the Soviet Union in the 1970s with their CIA operative husbands. When they both find themselves widowed, they get thrust into the action.
In a new interview with The Wrap alongside Richardson, Clarke said she “made out” with a bunch of her co-stars for the series. In fact, during one day of filming, she said she kissed three men for “hours,” resulting in a physical injury.
“Just keep bringing it — I’m going to sit on this thing, you’re going to bring them in, we’re going to pretend to have sex. I broke a rib that day,” she said.
Richardson, who was on set later that day, confirmed Clarke’s story, adding: “She really did. She’s such a tiny little sensitive body, meant she broke a rib.”
Clarke joked that when she went to the doctor because of the rib injury, she was honest about how it happened. “Sex! Times three!” she told him.
However, Clarke clarified that she’s since recovered after Richardson asked if her rib healed. “It just about did,” she responded. “It didn’t like fully break. It just popped out a little bit.”
Richardson quipped about seeing the three men after they filmed those sex scenes, since she was in a trailer getting her makeup done for her own scenes.
“I was like ‘So how was it?’ They were like ‘Yeah!’” she recalled, before mocking the actors’ panting when they entered the trailer.
Clarke recently told The New York Times that the plot of Ponies was very different from her best-known role in Game of Thrones, where she played the exiled princess of the Targaryen dynasty, Daenerys. She starred in the goliath HBO series from 2011 to 2019.
“I felt like they were giving me a voice,” she told the publication about working in Ponies. “Which doesn’t always happen.”
However, she initially was nervous about taking on a big part in another show after working on Game of Thrones for so long. “I was definitely, like… a lead in a TV show? I know what that commitment feels like.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks