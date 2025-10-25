Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ellie Goldstein, a 23-year-old Essex-born model and actor, is among the celebrity cast sashaying onto the Strictly dancefloor this year.

In 2023, Goldstein made history as the first model with Down syndrome to appear on the cover of British Vogue – under former editor Edward Enninful – after going viral in 2020 for appearing in a beauty campaign for Gucci.

She has gone on to model for Adidas and Victoria’s Secret, and has been named in the Business of Fashion 500, a list of people influencing the global fashion industry.

Goldstein continues to advocate for inclusivity and a broader view of beauty across the fashion industry, which she does through her work as an ambassador for the learning disability charity Mencap.

In recent years, Goldstein partnered with toy manufacturer Mattel to launch the first Barbie doll with Down syndrome, which was released as part of the inclusive Barbie Fashionistas line.

As an actor, she has appeared in the CBBC series Malory Towers, and as an author, she has published two books – one children’s picture book and a memoir about her life.

Goldstein, who also appeared on The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off in April 2025, said she was absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly, a show she’s long-admired.

“The chance to now be part of it feels like a dream,” she said of her casting. “I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to do it with the glitter and glamour and make some magic on that dancefloor. Let the Strictly journey begin!”

Speaking to Vogue for her cover story in 2023, Goldstein revealed that having Down syndrome has taught her to be herself and not be afraid “to do things louder in the world”.

“[It’s about] following your hopes and dreams,” she said. “Never give up, be who you are and smile all the way.”

open image in gallery British model Ellie Goldstein poses with Barbie's first doll with Down syndrome in 2023 ( Mattel )

When asked about how she feels to be a role model for others, she said: “I want to show you can achieve anything if you really want to – never give up on your hopes, dreams and aspirations. My disability never stops me.”

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in 2023, Goldstein said she would read magazines as a child and never saw people who looked like her.

open image in gallery Ellie Goldstein on the catwalk, photographed in 2025 ( Getty Images )

“It made me feel sad,” she said. “We need more diversity and inclusivity out there in the world. Don’t ridicule people like me – take a risk.”

Goldstein is already a keen dancer, telling Vogue that one of her main passions, alongside modelling, is performing on stage.

She explained: “When I’m on stage, I feel powerful, and love to see and hear the reaction from the audience. It all makes me so happy and proud.”