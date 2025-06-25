Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman has died aged 57 after a “long illness”, his family have said.

Blackman rose to fame as a dating expert on the E4 all-star matchmaking programme in 2016, alongside fellow love gurus Nadia Essex and Tom Read-Wilson.

He tried to help stars, including Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby and The Only Way is Essex’s Ferne McCann find love through the programme.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Eden passed away on 21 June 2025, after carrying a long illness with quiet grace,” read a statement from his family.

“Eden blazed through life with charm, mischief and a fire that was entirely his own, magnetic, stylish, sharp, impossibly handsome and always up for the adventure.”

“Music was his first love and constant companion, a pulse that shaped who he was, and he carved his path through that world with instinct, passion and deep care for the people he worked with.

“Later he brought that same energy and wild spark to television, helping others shine. He championed people with sincerity, humour and encouragement, always wanting others to feel seen at their best.

They described Blackman as “fun, unpredictable, vivid and full of life”, adding: “He stood proud, laughed loudly and lived as only he could. We’ll carry his spirit with us always.”

They concluded: “We ask for privacy as we find our way through this loss, and thank you for your love and kindness.”

Blackman’s Celebs Go Dating co-star Read-Wilson said: “This is so very sad. I will always be hugely grateful for his kindness and generosity of spirit. My deepest condolences at this heartbreaking time.”

Blackman announced his exit from Celebs Go Dating in March 2018 to work on other projects, including launching a dating app and continuing to run a music PR agency.

He mostly stayed out of the public eye for the following years, with his last social media post wishing fans a Happy New Year in 2021.

'Celebs Go Dating' star Eden Blackman has died aged 57 ( E4 )

Upon the news of his death, Blackman’s Celebs Go Dating successors Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson both offered their condolences to his family.

“Eden was always incredibly kind and supportive to me and I am truly so sad to hear of his passing,” Williamson said.

Broadcasters Zoe Ball and Fearne Cotton also shared tributes to the star, with Ball celebrating “his smile” and “his energy” and Cotton dubbing Blackman “the most charismatic beautiful human”.

“Will miss you always,” she added.