The drama that unfolds in the EastEnders Christmas special is arguably one of the most anticipated events in the festive TV schedules.

However, in a plott wist to rival a dramatic soap ending, the bombshell plot for this year’s episode has reportedly been revealed after a script was accidentally left on a train.

According toThe Sun, a script containing details of two festive episodes has been returned to the show’s producers after a passenger found it on a Thameslink train at Elstree & Borehamwood station, which is near the filming facility Elstree Studios, on the morning of 31 October.

The publication reports that the scripts revealed a key character will be killed off this Christmas.

After the passenger found the papers, his wife reportedly told the publication: “There’s a real twist that will shock everyone and a main character is killed off. It’s an incredible storyline.”

She added: “The script was clearly owned by an actress in EastEnders because her lines were highlighted and there were Post-it notes with scribbled writing stuck to the pages.”

“There was also a page with the actress’s filming schedule written in pencil. We desperately wanted to get the script back to her.”

While they have not revealed the name of the actor, the passenger’s wife explained they messaged them on Instagram to inform them they had found the script, but received no response.

An EastEnders spokeswoman told the newspaper in a statement: “A big thank you to The Sun for the safe return of our festive scripts.”

open image in gallery Whitney Dean, played by Shona McGarty, in last year’s Christmas special ( BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron )

“We know just how much the audience loves watching the drama unfold for themselves, rather than having it spoilt – so our surprises will remain a treat this Christmas and beyond.” The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

Filming for the two episodes in the script ran from 14 October to 1 November, while the second filming period started on 4 November and will run to Friday (15 November).

Next year, the soap will celebrate its 40th anniversary by broadcasting a live episode with an interactive twist.

The special will be the first time EastEnders has filmed a live instalment since the show’s 30th anniversary in 2015, in which Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) discovered his son Bobby (Elliot Carrington) had killed his sister Lucy (Hetti Bywater).

For the episode, airing early next year, the show’s writers will give the power to viewers and allow audiences to determine the outcome of a love story.

The experimental episode will air in February with cast and crew ready to portray whichever concluding scene is chosen by the public on the night.

open image in gallery Michael French, who plated David Wicks, will be returning to EastEnders for its 40th anniversary ( BBC )

In a statement, EastEnders‘ executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “The 40th anniversary is a milestone event for EastEnders, and we have been planning this week for a long time to ensure that it’s a week full of drama and surprises.”

He continued: “In fact, as our regular audience will know, we have already seen the return of familiar faces and have many more nods to our history to come which will all build up to our momentous anniversary week.”

It was also announced that beloved character David Wicks – the son of Pat Butcher and her first husband Pete, played by Michael French – would return to Albert Square for the soap’s 40th anniversary after a 10-year hiatus.